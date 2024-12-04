Arizona State vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Championship Game 2024

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Arizona State Sun Devils taking on the Iowa State Cyclones.

Arizona State vs Iowa State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona State: (-125) | Iowa State: (+104)

Arizona State: (-125) | Iowa State: (+104) Spread: Arizona State: -2.5 (-108) | Iowa State: +2.5 (-112)

Arizona State: -2.5 (-108) | Iowa State: +2.5 (-112) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Arizona State vs Iowa State Betting Trends

Arizona State has 10 wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Arizona State is 7-0.

Out of 12 Arizona State games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Iowa State has covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

Iowa State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Iowa State has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

Arizona State vs Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sun Devils win (63.4%)

Arizona State vs Iowa State Point Spread

Iowa State is the underdog by 2.5 points against Arizona State. Iowa State is -108 to cover the spread, and Arizona State is -112.

Arizona State vs Iowa State Over/Under

The over/under for the Arizona State versus Iowa State matchup on Dec. 7 has been set at 50.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Arizona State vs Iowa State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa State-Arizona State, Iowa State is the underdog at +104, and Arizona State is -125.

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona State 32.1 36 21.5 35 53.2 12 Iowa State 31.2 42 19.6 18 48.2 12

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Stadium: AT&T Stadium

