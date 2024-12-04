menu item
Boise State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Championship Game 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Boise State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Championship Game 2024

The Boise State Broncos versus the UNLV Rebels is on the college football schedule for Friday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boise State vs UNLV Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Boise State: (-178) | UNLV: (+146)
  • Spread: Boise State: -3.5 (-118) | UNLV: +3.5 (-104)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs UNLV Betting Trends

  • Boise State's record against the spread is 6-5-0.
  • Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Boise State is 5-5.
  • There have been six Boise State games (of 11) that hit the over this year.
  • UNLV is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, UNLV has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • UNLV has played 12 games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

Boise State vs UNLV Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (53.9%)

Boise State vs UNLV Point Spread

Boise State is favored by 3.5 points over UNLV. Boise State is -118 to cover the spread, with UNLV being -104.

Boise State vs UNLV Over/Under

Boise State versus UNLV, on Dec. 6, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Boise State vs UNLV Moneyline

UNLV is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Boise State is a -178 favorite.

Boise State vs. UNLV Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Boise State40.6323.25360.312
UNLV38.77223957.112

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, December 6, 2024
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Boise, Idaho
  • Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Boise State vs. UNLV analysis on FanDuel Research.

