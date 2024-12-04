Boise State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Championship Game 2024

The Boise State Broncos versus the UNLV Rebels is on the college football schedule for Friday.

Boise State vs UNLV Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-178) | UNLV: (+146)

Boise State: (-178) | UNLV: (+146) Spread: Boise State: -3.5 (-118) | UNLV: +3.5 (-104)

Boise State: -3.5 (-118) | UNLV: +3.5 (-104) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs UNLV Betting Trends

Boise State's record against the spread is 6-5-0.

Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Boise State is 5-5.

There have been six Boise State games (of 11) that hit the over this year.

UNLV is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, UNLV has two wins ATS (2-1).

UNLV has played 12 games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

Boise State vs UNLV Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rebels win (53.9%)

Boise State vs UNLV Point Spread

Boise State is favored by 3.5 points over UNLV. Boise State is -118 to cover the spread, with UNLV being -104.

Boise State vs UNLV Over/Under

Boise State versus UNLV, on Dec. 6, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Boise State vs UNLV Moneyline

UNLV is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Boise State is a -178 favorite.

Boise State vs. UNLV Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 40.6 3 23.2 53 60.3 12 UNLV 38.7 7 22 39 57.1 12

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

