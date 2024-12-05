Oregon vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Championship Game 2024
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Oregon Ducks taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oregon vs Penn State Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-166) | Penn State: (+138)
- Spread: Oregon: -3.5 (-108) | Penn State: +3.5 (-112)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Oregon vs Penn State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Oregon is 6-5-0 this season.
- Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Oregon is 5-5.
- This season, five of Oregon's 11 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Penn State is 6-6-0 this year.
- Penn State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Of 12 Penn State games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
Oregon vs Penn State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (52.7%)
Oregon vs Penn State Point Spread
Penn State is a 3.5-point underdog against Oregon. Penn State is -112 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -108.
Oregon vs Penn State Over/Under
Oregon versus Penn State on Dec. 7 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Oregon vs Penn State Moneyline
Penn State is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Oregon is a -166 favorite.
Oregon vs. Penn State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|35.2
|19
|16.2
|9
|53.8
|12
|Penn State
|33.3
|30
|14
|7
|49.6
|12
Oregon vs. Penn State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Penn State analysis on FanDuel Research.