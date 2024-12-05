menu item
Oregon vs Penn State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Championship Game 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Oregon Ducks taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs Penn State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Oregon: (-166) | Penn State: (+138)
  • Spread: Oregon: -3.5 (-108) | Penn State: +3.5 (-112)
  • Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon vs Penn State Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Oregon is 6-5-0 this season.
  • Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Oregon is 5-5.
  • This season, five of Oregon's 11 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Penn State is 6-6-0 this year.
  • Penn State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Of 12 Penn State games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Oregon vs Penn State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (52.7%)

Oregon vs Penn State Point Spread

Penn State is a 3.5-point underdog against Oregon. Penn State is -112 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -108.

Oregon vs Penn State Over/Under

Oregon versus Penn State on Dec. 7 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Oregon vs Penn State Moneyline

Penn State is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Oregon is a -166 favorite.

Oregon vs. Penn State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Oregon35.21916.2953.812
Penn State33.33014749.612

Oregon vs. Penn State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

