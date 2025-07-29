Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Detroit Tigers (62-46) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-56)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and ARID

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

DET: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+162) | ARI: +1.5 (-196)

DET: -1.5 (+162) | ARI: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Tigers) - 3-9, 4.95 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 3.29 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Chris Paddack (3-9, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (6-2, 3.29 ERA). Paddack's team is 9-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Paddack starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-8. The Diamondbacks have gone 9-3-0 against the spread when Nelson starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in four of Nelson's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (53.5%)

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -130 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Diamondbacks. The Tigers are +162 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -196.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Tigers-Diamondbacks game on July 30 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 42 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 33 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 102 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 50-52-0 against the spread in their 102 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 16-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Arizona has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 103 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-46-5).

The Diamondbacks have gone 47-56-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .276 with 55 walks and 54 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .415.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 39th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Torres has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .240 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Torkelson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 110 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .512.

Zach McKinstry is batting .266 with a .348 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a team-high OBP (.372) and slugging percentage (.416). He's batting .272.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez's 95 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 100th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Corbin Carroll is batting .245 with 18 doubles, 13 triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks.

Ketel Marte is batting .288 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/28/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2024: 8-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2023: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/10/2023: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/9/2023: 11-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2022: 11-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/25/2022: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2022: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

