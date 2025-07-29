Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (49-58) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (63-45)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SNET

Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152) Total: 10 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 8-7, 4.23 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 7-4, 3.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (8-7) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (7-4) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Kremer and his team have a record of 10-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Kremer's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. The Blue Jays have gone 13-9-0 ATS in Berrios' 22 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Berrios' starts this season, and they went 8-3 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.2%)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -116 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles versus Blue Jays, on July 30, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (46.9%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 21-22 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 47 of their 105 opportunities.

In 105 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 45-60-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 35 of the 61 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (57.4%).

Toronto is 27-19 (winning 58.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-45-5).

The Blue Jays have collected a 65-42-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 107 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .464, both of which lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 86 hits. He's batting .284 while slugging .452.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in the majors.

O'Hearn has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Cedric Mullins has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.303/.429.

Mullins enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .438 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .260 with a .308 OBP and 43 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .399, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .295 and slugging .466.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is third and he is 40th in slugging.

Guerrero enters this game on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .475 with four doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.

George Springer paces his team with 100 hits. He has a batting average of .291 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .383.

His batting average is 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 18th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has racked up a team-best .459 slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is batting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

