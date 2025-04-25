Top 50 Players Remaining in the 2025 NFL Draft Entering Day 2

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft absolutely delivered.

We got a blockbuster trade in the top-five picks -- and a pair of others in the 20s. Two different teams picked up another first-round pick in next year's draft as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons got aggressive.

However, as we expected in a class that was deeper than it was star-studded, a ton of top-shelf talent made it to Day 2, and the worst teams of 2024 are back in line for another key contributor.

Here are the best 50 players remaining on my big board entering Friday.

Top 50 Players Remaining in the 2025 NFL Draft

Note: These rankings are weighted by positional value. Quarterback, offensive tackles, defensive linemen, and corners will rate higher. Running backs, wide receivers, offensive guards, and linebackers will rate lower.

Current Rank Player Pos School Pos Rank Original Rank 1 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado QB3 9 2 Mike Green EDGE Marshall EDGE3 14 3 Will Johnson CB Michigan CB3 16 4 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina S1 18 5 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College EDGE4 23 6 Azareye'h Thomas CB Florida St. CB4 26 7 Xavier Watts S Notre Dame S3 30 View Full Table ChevronDown

Notable Best Remaining Players

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Swaim's Pre-Draft Rank: 9th

In a draft with so many quarterback-needy teams, many of them seemingly opted for next year. I'm not sure when Shedeur Sanders' slide will truly end.

We knew the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was polarizing, but it took only one team to make him a first-rounder. After the Pittsburgh Steelers went with a defensive tackle at No. 21, it became somewhat apparent that Sanders wasn't going Thursday barring an unexpected trade.

The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints could have certainly made one to secure the fifth-year option for their next potential franchise quarterback but didn't. The Athletic's Vic Tafur doesn't believe he'll make it past Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 37 due to those two's existing relationship. Vegas just can't part with draft capital.

Rumors about Sanders' pre-draft agitation of certain teams ended up being at least somewhat correct.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Swaim's Pre-Draft Rank: 14th

Though some may point to Mike Green's off-field issues as to why he tumbled out of the first round, I just think it was positional inflation when Donovan Ezeiruaku was another high-level EDGE to not get drafted on Thursday.

Somehow, 8 of the top-10 picks were offensive players. This is a draft loaded at EDGE, defensive line, and corner, and many teams thought they could just wait -- as someone did and will still nab the former Marshall Thundering Herd sack artist.

Green was FBS' leader in sacks (17.0) and starred at the Senior Bowl, but at 6'3" and 251 pounds, he is a tad undersized for the position.

Assuming all is good with the character concerns, he's a steal in the 30s and can help a team on the edge right away. Even more than Sanders, I'm certain he'll hear his name called within Friday's top-10 picks.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Swaim's Pre-Draft Rank: 16th

It turns out Will Johnson was indeed not in a different tier than Benjamin Morrison or Shavon Revel Jr. to NFL teams.

Injuries have mounted with the former Michigan Wolverines lockdown corner. He missed eight games in 2024 due to shoulder and toe injuries and missed the combine and Michigan's pro day due to a hamstring injury. Yet, it's a degenerative knee issue flagged by ESPN's Adam Schefter that might be the worst of all.

The frustrating thing about doing draft analysis from this seat is being blind to character or medical concerns, and the latter clearly has its grips on Johnson. In my experience, a draft faller -- especially on the perimeter where athleticism is vital -- because of injury is rarely a guy who turns into a steal.

Morrison and Revel Jr. have gotten medical thumbs-ups after season-ending injuries in 2024, and Azareye'h Thomas, Trey Amos, Darien Porter are three of my best players left on the board. I'm passing on Johnson at this stage if I need a corner.

TreyVeon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Swaim's Pre-Draft Rank: 63rd

Not quite ranked as highly on my board as others, TreyVeon Henderson was +105 before last night's first round to be apart of it. He'll likely go early on Day 2.

There's a reason. He averages 7.6 yards per touch last year for the Ohio State Buckeyes that -- fairly -- earned comparisons to when Reggie Bush was in college at USC. Bush's durability in college wasn't quite the concern, though. Henderson played just 18 games in his first two seasons before the team brought in Quinshon Judkins to shoulder some of the load -- and keep in mind how many non-competitive Saturdays the Buckeyes play.

Henderson's ideal role is probably as a Jahmyr Gibbs type of changeup, handing 12-to-15 touches a game. That's more acceptable in the 2nd round than it was at a rumored No. 10 overall. It's why I prefer Judkins, though.

It's going to be an amazing weekend for running backs. We could see as many as 8 drafted on Friday, and 20-plus more could go Saturday. That makes the Raiders' decision to spend a luxury pick on Ashton Jeanty a bit more curious.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Swaim's Pre-Draft Rank: 95th

I wanted to mention one guy who's not even on the table of my top 50.

Mason Taylor is my 95th-best player, but I'm substantially lower than the market on the former LSU Tigers tight end. There were rumors he might even sneak into Round 1.

The son of former Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor, Mason has earned fans for his polish and football pedigree. I'm just missing what it supposed to be dynamic athleticism, and he doesn't check the production box.

Despite having potentially two first-round QBs, Taylor exits LSU with just 1,308 total receiving yards in three seasons. Harold Fannin Jr., another tight end destined for Day 2, had 1,555 yards last season for the Bowling Green State Falcons. Adjust that for conference.

Considering he's also a poor run blocker, I don't really see the Round 2 hype -- but he'll likely go before Round 3 starts at No. 65.

