Super Bowl LIX Betting Cheat Sheet: Best Player Props, Touchdown Picks, and Fun Bets

It's finally here.

Game day.

In a couple of hours, we'll finally get to settle in and watch Super Bowl LIX as the Philadelphia Eagles try to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from completing the threepeat.

With so many markets available in FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl betting odds, you may be wondering which bets stand out most.

Fear not. Across the past two weeks, our staff here at FanDuel Research has written up -- roughly -- 16,000 articles laying out our favorite props, picks, predictions, and prognostications, trying to guide you down the path toward an enjoyable Super Bowl.

Below, I'll direct you to some of those key links so that you can find the player or bet type you're looking for. It's a long list, so hopefully there's something fun in here for everyone.

Super Bowl LIX Expert Picks

Each week during the NFL season, our staff runs through its favorite spreads, totals, and player props at FanDuel Sportsbook.

This time, we expanded on that a bit to include our favorite MVP pick for Sunday, as well.

Personally, I decided to rock with Jalen Hurts to win MVP (+350) and for Hurts to score twice (+550) as my outlets there. Hurts has scored twice in 12 of 53 games (22.6%) since they started using the tush push, and his implied odds here are 15.4%. I'll take it.

To Score 2+ Touchdowns To Score 2+ Touchdowns Jalen Hurts +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can see the full list from our staff here: 2025 Super Bowl Expert Picks

Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Picks

You want props? You got 'em.

From a top-level perspective, FanDuel Research's Annie Nader ran through her best Super Bowl LIX props on Thursday. One of them was to ride with Travis Kelce's longest reception over 19.5 yards.

Travis Kelce - Longest Reception Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On top of that, we had a bunch of articles outlining individual players and markets, giving plenty of options, depending on what you're looking for.

And, yes, Brandon Gdula even wrote up some kicking and punting props available for the game while Riley Thomas wrote up the top defensive player props.

Super Bowl LIX Spread and Total Bets

If you're looking to keep it more basic, we've got some thoughts there, too.

I laid out my favorite Super Bowl total bets on Wednesday. I do show value in the Eagles' moneyline, but I felt better about these.

Specifically, my preferred bet was the Eagles' alternate team total over 26.5 as I'm still skeptical of the Chiefs' defense.

PHI Eagles Alternate Total Over (26.5) Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX Touchdown Picks

With so many dominant players in this game, the touchdown markets are hyper-interesting.

As he did throughout the regular season, Skyler Carlin broke down his favorite Super Bowl any time touchdown bets earlier this week. Additionally, Kenyatta Storin discussed the Super Bowl first touchdown scorer markets and outlined a couple spots that could be values there.

Super Bowl LIX Same Game Parlays

The plentiful markets available is conducive to SGPs, so we had a couple different breakdowns on those.

FanDuel TV's Meghan Payton broke down her best same game parlay for Super Bowl LIX, and I discussed three correlated SGPs I like based on different ways the game could play out.

Super Bowl LIX Novelty and Fun Bets

It wouldn't be the Super Bowl without some wacky and weird bets, ranging from halftime shows to Taylor Swift.

If you're wondering where you can bet Super Bowl novelty props, Brandon discussed that earlier in the week.

As far as recommendations, Annie laid out her thoughts on the Super Bowl national anthem, halftime show, and Gatorade color markets here.

And yes, FanDuel has Taylor Swift Super Bowl props, themed player props that tie in some of her song titles.

Super Bowl Party Printable Sheets

Finally, it may not be betting, but it ain't the Super Bowl without some party games. Here are some printable sheets for various activities you may be planning this evening.

Additionally, if you're playing in a Super Bowl squares contest and want to know how good your square is, Brandon wrote up some Super Bowl squares analysis that lays out how often each square has hit historically.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's game? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.