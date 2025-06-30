Each Golfer’s Past Results at TPC Deere Run Entering the 2025 John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour is stopping at a staple this week: TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic.

Let's take a look at the last four years of data from this event to see who has played best at this setup.

Note: The 2020 John Deere Classic was canceled.

How Have Golfers Performed at the John Deere Classic in the Past?

Here's a rundown of past history for this week's field over the last four John Deere Classics, including strokes gained data and finishing positions.

Name FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 Lucas Glover +4000 2.11 29.49 23 6 MC 1 Denny McCarthy +2800 2.10 29.39 7 6 6 MC J.T. Poston +3000 1.96 27.39 30 6 1 MC Seamus Power +9000 2.26 27.07 17 13 - 8 Mark Hubbard +5000 1.48 23.74 32 6 13 41 Davis Thompson +3500 2.86 22.86 1 31 - - Michael Thorbjornsen +3500 2.73 21.86 2 17 - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable John Deere Classic History

Lucas Glover

Glover has a long history at TPC Deere Run, including a win in 2021 and two straight top-25 finishes the last two years.

We last saw him finish T9 at the Travelers Championship after missed cuts at the U.S. Open and the Memorial prior.

Denny McCarthy

Three straight top-sevens are on the list for McCarthy at TPC Deere Run, snapping him back after two missed cuts before that top-10 streak.

McCarthy was T12 in his last start at the Travelers Championship and notably finished T8 at the PGA Championship.

His last missed cut came last year at The Open Championship.

J.T. Poston

Poston started his career at TPC Deere Run with results of T64, T65, cut, cut.

Since then, he has a win, a T6, and a T30 the last three years.

Poston has also made the cut at all three majors this year, highlighted by a T5 at the PGA Championship.

Seamus Power

Power's current form isn't very strong (three missed cuts in his last five starts), but maybe TPC Deere Run can help him bounce back.

Power has five top-25 results in six career starts at this setup and has three straight finishes of 17th or better here.

Mark Hubbard

Hubbard has four straight made cuts at TPC Deere Run, including a T6 here in 2023.

He's made six of his last seven cuts and was just T13 at the Rocket Classic with an outlier-ish good approach week.

Davis Thompson

Thompson, last year's winner, has just two career starts at TPC Deere Run. He was T31 here in 2023.

Thompson has finished T25 at the Travelers Championship and T34 at the Rocket Classic since missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

