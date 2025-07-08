PGA DFS Picks for the Genesis Scottish Open: Top Studs and Value Plays on FanDuel

Building a PGA DFS lineup requires plentiful considerations: course fit, cut rules, current form, and much more.

After weighing all those factors, which golfers stand out on FanDuel this week for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club?

Let's dig into the field, using FanDuel Sportsbook's golf betting odds as a guide for our lineups.

Top Golfers for PGA DFS at the Genesis Scottish Open

PGA DFS Studs

Rory McIlroy ($12,200)

The violent shift to links golf this week has me a bit more hesitant to roster Scottie Scheffler ($13,900) compared to normal.

It might be irrational, per Scottie's nine straight top 10s and two top-12 efforts over the last three years in North Berwick. But, I think that Rory McIlroy is undersalaried relative to him given Rory's familiarity with links golf, incentive to win close to home, and renewed form.

McIlroy stumbled after the weight lifted off his shoulders at The Masters, but his U.S. Open (T19) and Travelers (T6) efforts are inspiring that the driver is cleaned up, gaining strokes off the tee (SG: OTT) in both events.

He won the 2023 event here and finished T4 a year ago, and his length is an enormous advantage at this long, mean layout. Scottie doesn't have that.

Robert MacInytre ($11,400)

There are six Scots in the field this weekend, but none of them have a realistic chance to win besides Robert MacIntyre.

This event is near and dear to Bobby Mac, and he's recorded two straight top-two finishes to answer the call. MacIntyre's Genesis Scottish Open course history shows him third in the field in strokes gained per round here (+2.10) behind only McIlroy (+2.25) and Tom Kim (+2.14), who is in suboptimal form.

He was J.J. Spaun's closest foe at the U.S. Open (2nd) as part of four top-20 finishes in his last five starts. He's gained strokes on approach (SG: APP) per round in 9 of his last 12 starts, too.

Mac might be the only golfer in the field who cares as much about this week as tuning up for next week. That's worth something, no?

Viktor Hovland ($11,100)

It's a bit scary that Viktor Hovland withdrew from his last start with a neck injury at the Travelers.

However, Hovland was in such great form there and has been seen playing just fine before this weekend's event, so I'm chalking it up to some abnormal tightness that's subsided over the last three weeks.

Heading overseas, the Norwegian golfer might be primed to contend for his first Open. He's gained at least 1.50 total strokes per round in six of his last seven starts, winning the Valspar in addition to 3rd at the U.S. Open and T25 at The Memorial. Those are three long, strong venues.

Hovland hasn't finished particularly well in the Scottish Open, but he's still managed +0.35 strokes gained per round and made two straight cuts. This might be the best form he's been in since 2023, too.

PGA DFS Mid-Range Picks

Harry Hall ($10,400)

There's no truth that the ivy cap gives two bonus starting strokes in Scotland, but it'd be fitting to see one contend here.

Harry Hall dons it proudly every week, and the Englishman is a dark horse in both of these U.K. events in the best form of his career. Hall's T13 at the Rocket Classic was his sixth consecutive top-20 finish at a variety of birdiefests -- or a T19 at Quail Hollow in the PGA Championship.

Hall's 294.2-yard driving distance is just above average, so this isn't a perfect layout for him, but as Jordan Spieth, Cam Smith, and others have shown us in recent years, a weaponized putter is one of the most important attributes of links golf since you can get very aggressive in spots. Harry is second in the field in strokes gained: putting per round (+0.809 SG: PUTT).

A T12 in last fall's British Masters is a good sign that Hall is totally comfortable with this format.

Max Greyserman ($9,600)

I was torn between Maverick McNealy ($9,900) and Max Greyserman with eerily similar resumés in this range, but Greyserman's $300 discount in salary might be the tiebreaker.

Both have one successful start in the last five years in this event. Greyserman finished T21 last year and posted +1.46 strokes gained per round. McNealy finished T16 in 2022 with +1.66.

Max is in stellar form, missing a win at the Rocket Classic in a playoff by inches. That was his fourth top-25 finish in five tries, and he's made 10 straight cuts dating back to the start of April.

He ranks 25th in average driving distance (300.7) as a show of firepower to reduce the length of The Renaissance Club dramatically, and he's 24th in SG: PUTT per round (+0.346) to hole a few long ones.

Greyserman might get mistaken for Rory in real life, but he could get mistaken for Rory via leaderboard position come Sunday.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen ($9,300)

At the U.S. Open, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen just wouldn't fade from the mix.

Though he played collegiately at Oklahoma State, the Danish golfer is almost exclusively a regular on the DP World Tour at this point. His last three trips stateside have resulted in a T12 at Oakmont, a T22 at the Valspar, and an outright 2nd at the Puerto Rico Open.

Neergaard-Peterson's 302.8-yard average distance off the tee on the DP World Tour would rank 17th on the PGA Tour, and he's posted positive SG: OTT per round in six straight starts. He's also gained on approach in 7 of his last 10.

Putting is RNP's weakness, but at $9,300, he's got a stellar tee-to-green game in a links format that he's got significantly more recent experience playing than most of the other contenders.

PGA DFS Value Plays

Jake Knapp ($9,000)

It's scary rostering a U.S.-based golfer that hasn't played here before, but Jake Knapp has the length and putter to succeed at this sort of venue.

Knapp is now positive in true strokes gained per round in every category over the last six months after having gained on approach in four of his last six events. We know the driving distance (301.9) is adequate for longer courses, and he can hole putts with the best of them (+0.362 SG: PUTT per round).

Really, the question for Knapp is how he navigate the five par 3s at this event when he's pretty pedestrian in par-3 scoring (3.07) and proximity beyond 150 yards. In those categories specifically, Kevin Yu ($9,000) seems like a better fit. However, Yu's flat stick is much worse, and he's missed consecutive cuts at the Scottish Open.

This $9,000 range is tricky to find an appealing name.

Jordan Smith ($8,500)

Jordan Smith has been a regular on DP World Tour leaderboards, so watch out for him these next two weeks.

Smith was solo 2nd at last week's BMW International Open and 2nd at the China Open earlier this year. Overall, he's got five top-10 finishes in his last six starts outside of majors, and his effort at the U.S. Open (T61) wasn't horrible for his only major start this year.

He's gained off the tee in five of his last six events, and he's gained on approach in four of his last six. When Smith's putter spikes, he's typically in contention. He's also 18th on the Euro Tour in three-putt avoidance (0.40 per round), which will help on these long greens.

Regularly competing in the Scottish Open, Smith has three top-40 finishes in the last five years and has posted +0.54 strokes gained per round.

Kristoffer Reitan ($8,100)

I'm a big believer that contending to win golf events is the best experience and stress test for a player's game. Kristoffer Reitan has gotten a heaping amount of that in 2025.

Reitan won the Soudal Open in May, which was among four top-five finishes in his last seven starts on the DP World Tour. Without a start on the PGA Tour this season, the question will become if that form can translate to tougher fields and courses.

I'm optimistic. He's gained +0.65 adjusted strokes per round putting over the last six months in addition to ranking 21st in this time in adjusted distance gained.

Of course, we've seen this go poorly. Laurie Canter ($8,000) has missed four of five cuts coming over from the DP World Tour despite living in the top five there earlier this year. Both Reitan and Canter might have a better shot to compete as value options on a course you'd say is closer to what they're accustomed to playing.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to use your knowledge to build some daily fantasy golf lineups? Check out all of this week's contests over at FanDuel and all golf betting odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.