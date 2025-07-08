Genesis Scottish Open: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

This week, the PGA Tour heads to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club for a fourth straight year.

With The Open Championship -- the final men's golf major of 2025 -- just ahead for this week's field, let's take a look at the setup this week.

Here's all you need to know.

Genesis Scottish Open Info

The Renaissance Club Course Info

Par : 70 5 par 3s 10 par 4s 3 par 5s

: 70 Distance : 7,282 yards (long)

: 7,282 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 32.2 yards (average)

: 32.2 yards (average) Average Green Size : N/A (but large)

: N/A (but large) Green Type : Fescue

: Fescue Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores: -18, -15, -7, -18, -11

The Renaissance Club Course Key Stats

This one is hard to break down because there is a lack of consensus on key stats that tell us about performance at Renaissance Club. Put another way, there are multiple angles to have success here.

The five par 3s this week make for a bit of a unique setup and help create additional approach shots from 175+ yards (three of the par 3s are 200-plus yards).

The fescue greens are difficult by strokes gained, historically, as far as putting goes. In fact, this course has rated out as the toughest course to gain strokes putting from within five feet in each of the last three years. It's also been top-12 in difficulty on putts from 5 to 15 feet.

There are a handful of short holes (two par 3s are under 165 yards, and there's a 347-yard par 4), but beyond that, virtually every other hole is about average or notably long compared to others seen on the PGA Tour rotation.

Distance, then, wins out both off the tee and on long approaches.

Genesis Scottish Open Past Results

Genesis Scottish Open Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT John Deere Classic Rocket Classic Travelers Championship U.S. Open RBC Canadian Open Sam Burns $11,000 +4000 2.19 26.25 - - 17 7 2 Ryan Fox $10,600 +6000 1.94 23.25 - - 17 19 1 Jake Knapp $9,000 +11000 1.84 22.09 21 4 - - 27 Thriston Lawrence $8,500 +12000 1.70 20.40 44 8 - 12 - J.J. Spaun $10,500 +6000 2.53 20.26 - - 14 1 - Scottie Scheffler $13,900 +360 2.53 20.26 - - 6 7 - Robert MacIntyre $11,400 +3300 1.69 20.25 - - 17 2 36 View Full Table ChevronDown

Genesis Scottish Open Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Tommy Fleetwood

Odds To Win Genesis Scottish Open (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+240)

This is approaching if-not-now-then-when? territory for Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood remains winless on the PGA Tour and on American soil, and it'd be quite the narrative if his first Tour win was in a co-sponsored event and in Scotland.

Fleetwood, though, has the best combined form of anyone at The Renaissance Club since 2020, and he also owns four top-12 finishes at Open Championships.

Tommy enters ranked second in true strokes gained average over the last three months (+1.76, trailing Scottie Scheffler's incredible +3.58) among the field and has largely putted well since changing his putter.

The +2200 number is long enough for my model to show value, and he trails just Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in my stats-only model for the week.

Justin Thomas

Odds To Win Genesis Scottish Open (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+160)

Justin Thomas has gone missed cut, T60, and T62 in three years since the PGA Tour started playing at the Renaissance Club -- but before that, JT finished T9 and T8 in two starts at this course when it was solely a DP World Tour event.

Thomas' Open Championship history is highlighted by a T11 back in 2019 with spotty results otherwise.

With that said, Thomas' putter has been a constant for him this season and is supported by 69th-percentile splits from within 15 feet.

Thomas is also seventh in three-putt avoidance from beyond 25 feet, which should come into play this week on the large greens.

Sam Burns

Odds To Win Genesis Scottish Open (+4000)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+190)

Sam Burns is a 99th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour this season -- and an 86th-percentile putter from beyond 15 feet.

He's also top-20 in three-putt avoidance from 25-plus feet this season. The last time he's lost strokes putting was the WM Phoenix Open -- 15 events ago.

What about the rest of his game?

Well, his approach play has now been a positive in four straight measured events, and he's gained distance off the tee in five straight against the field average.

Burns has finished top 20 twice here in three tries while putting well in all of them, as expected.

Maverick McNealy

Odds To Win Genesis Scottish Open (+8000)

To Finish Top 10 (+650)

To Finish Top 20 (+280)

Maverick McNealy has finished T32 at the Masters, T33 at the PGA Championship, and 37th at the U.S. Open this season, meaning he's made the cut at all three majors so far in 2025. Only 17 other golfers in this week's field can say they played all 12 rounds at majors in 2025.

The volatility for McNealy has led to some lower-end results in recent weeks but also a lot of upside, too.

In fact, over his last 50 rounds, McNealy ranks sixth in this field in strokes gained ceiling when looking purely at the math and not just the results. He trails just Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa.

Mav was T16 here in 2022, his lone start at the Renaissance Club.

Max Greyserman

Odds To Win Genesis Scottish Open (+9000)

To Finish Top 20 (+300)

Max Greyserman has made nine straight cuts in stroke play events.

That includes a T32 at the Masters, a T33 at the PGA Championship, and a T23 at the U.S. Open. Yep, that's right: he's also made the cut in all three majors so far this season, making him one of 18 golfers in this week's field to do that.

In his lone start at The Renaissance Club, Greyserman finished T21 a year ago.

He is a 92nd-percentile putter from within 15 feet this season (and 42nd-percentile from beyond that, indicating some regression could be coming his way), and he is 23rd in driving distance over his last 50 rounds.

