2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Betting Odds and How to Watch

It's major week for the LPGA Tour.

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship takes place this week at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship takes place this week at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

How to Watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

Here's how to watch each round of this week's event.

Round 1 - Thursday, July 10th

Television

6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (NBC Sports App)

Round 2 - Friday, July 11th

Television

6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (NBC Sports App)

Round 3 - Saturday, July 12th

Television

4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Golf Channel & NBC Sports App)

Round 4 - Sunday, July 13th

Television

4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Golf Channel & NBC Sports App)

Amundi Evian Championship Betting Odds

Here are the odds for this week's major, as of Wednesday, July 9th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Win 2025 Amundi Evian Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jeeno Thitikul +900 Nelly Korda +900 Minjee Lee +1600 Ruoning Yin +2000 Haeran Ryu +2200 Hye-Jin Choi +2200 Lydia Ko +2300 View Full Table ChevronDown

