2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Betting Odds and How to Watch
It's major week for the LPGA Tour.
The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship takes place this week at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.
How to Watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship
Here's how to watch each round of this week's event.
Round 1 - Thursday, July 10th
Television
- 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)
- 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (NBC Sports App)
Round 2 - Friday, July 11th
Television
- 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)
- 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (NBC Sports App)
Round 3 - Saturday, July 12th
Television
- 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Golf Channel & NBC Sports App)
Round 4 - Sunday, July 13th
Television
- 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Golf Channel & NBC Sports App)
Amundi Evian Championship Betting Odds
Here are the odds for this week's major, as of Wednesday, July 9th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.
To Win 2025 Amundi Evian Championship
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Jeeno Thitikul
|+900
|Nelly Korda
|+900
|Minjee Lee
|+1600
|Ruoning Yin
|+2000
|Haeran Ryu
|+2200
|Hye-Jin Choi
|+2200
|Lydia Ko
|+2300
