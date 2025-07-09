FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Betting Odds and How to Watch

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Betting Odds and How to Watch

It's major week for the LPGA Tour.

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship takes place this week at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

See how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

How to Watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

Here's how to watch each round of this week's event.

Round 1 - Thursday, July 10th

Television

  • 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)
  • 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (NBC Sports App)

Round 2 - Friday, July 11th

Television

  • 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)
  • 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (NBC Sports App)

Round 3 - Saturday, July 12th

Television

  • 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Golf Channel & NBC Sports App)

Round 4 - Sunday, July 13th

Television

  • 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Golf Channel & NBC Sports App)

Amundi Evian Championship Betting Odds

Here are the odds for this week's major, as of Wednesday, July 9th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Win 2025 Amundi Evian Championship
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Jeeno Thitikul+900
Nelly Korda+900
Minjee Lee+1600
Ruoning Yin+2000
Haeran Ryu+2200
Hye-Jin Choi+2200
Lydia Ko+2300

