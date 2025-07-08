4 LPGA Best Bets and Predictions for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

The world's best women are teeing it up at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France for The Amundi Evian Championship.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

The Amundi Evian Championship Info

Evian Resort Golf Club Course Info

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 6,504 yards

: 6,504 yards Recent Winning Scores : -19, -14, -17, -18, -15

: -19, -14, -17, -18, -15 Recent Winners: 2024: Ayaka Furue 2023: Celine Boutier 2022: Brooke Henderson 2021: Minjee Lee 2019: Jin Young Ko



Betting Picks for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jeeno Thitikul

The big two at the top this week are co-favorites at +900: Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda.

Thitikul has had great performances at majors in recent years, including a T4 at the Women's PGA Championship in her last start, which was actually a bounce-back performance after missing the cut at the U.S. Women's Open.

Speaking of missed cuts, Thitikul did miss here last year -- but was T9, T8, and 5th the three years leading in.

Overall, Thitikul has made 20 of 25 career cuts at majors with eight top-10s.

Jeeno is outpacing Nelly this year in terms of strokes gained with the real differentiator being with the short game.

Ruoning Yin

Odds To Win The Amundi Evian Championship (+2000)

To Finish Top 10 (+190)

While Ronni Yin's history at the Evian includes only a missed cut in 2023, there's a lot to like otherwise for the 22-year-old.

Yin ranks fifth this season in strokes gained: approach and has been a mainstay at majors over the last two years.

Yin's major results since the start of 2024 have been T23, T12, T24, T2, T2, T4, and T23. Again, that doesn't include this event last year, but with that said, Yin's major finishes and current stats help show value at 20/1 in my model. Yin's also bagged the 2023 Women's PGA, too.

Yin enters with five straight top-25 results, including two top-four finishes at majors in that span.

Jin Young Ko

Odds To Win The Amundi Evian Championship (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

Jin Young Ko, the winner here in 2019, withdrew in her last start (KPMG Women's PGA Championship) due to illness and did miss the cut in her prior start (Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give).

Still, Ko has finished T6 (Chevron) and T14 (U.S. Women's Open) in her two other major starts this year.

Ko ranks 15th in strokes gained this season and 7th in approach on the season, as well.

Brooke Henderson

Odds To Win The Amundi Evian Championship (+5500)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+160)

A former winner of the Evian, Brooke Henderson enters off of a T36 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, extending a stretch of some uninspiring major history with no top-25s in her last five.

However, Henderson has made 47 of 54 career cuts at majors and owns 33 top-25s and 16 top-10s with two wins (2022 Evian and 2016 Women's PGA).

Specifically at the Evian, Henderson has a win, a runner-up, and two more top-10s while making all nine career cuts.

Henderson's form this season is attached to some weak iron play but relatively good form in other key stats for the week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.