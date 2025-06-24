Each Golfer’s Past Results at Detroit Golf Club Entering the 2025 Rocket Classic

The PGA Tour heads north to Detroit Golf Club for this week's Rocket Classic, the seventh installment of the event at this course.

Which golfers have played well at this course in the past?

Let's take a look at the last five years of data from Detroit Golf Club to figure it out.

How Have Golfers Performed at the Rocket Classic in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five Rocket Classics (formerly known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic) including strokes gained data and finishing positions.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Cam Davis $8,800 +9000 2.17 39.09 1 17 14 1 MC Taylor Moore $9,700 +6000 2.70 32.37 10 4 6 - - Chris Kirk $8,800 +8000 1.50 30.03 44 14 17 12 21 Rickie Fowler $10,400 +4500 1.29 23.17 31 1 MC 32 12 Cameron Young $11,500 +2800 2.87 22.95 6 - 2 - - Adam Hadwin $7,800 +22000 1.64 22.89 - 2 37 MC 4 Justin Lower $7,100 +40000 1.53 18.37 25 8 30 - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable Rocket Classic History

Cam Davis

Since missing his first two cuts at Detroit Golf Club, Cam Davis has turned into a course form stud.

Davis won here last year and in 2021 and finished T14 and T17 in between.

After a T19 at the PGA Championship, Davis missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial before a T64 at the U.S. Open.

Last week, he finished T57 at the Travelers Championship.

Taylor Moore

Moore has finished top-10 in all three starts at Detroit Golf Club while putting extremely well in all three events. In fact, he's the best per-round putter on these greens among those in the field this year.

Moore did finish T19 at the PGA Championship and had finished top-25 in three of four starts from mid-January to mid-February but has mostly fallen off otherwise, including a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open with poor irons and putting.

Chris Kirk

A T12 at the U.S. Open and a T55 at the PGA Championship give Kirk two made cuts in three major starts this year in an otherwise modest season.

Kirk's irons, though, have been a positive in six straight events, and his T44 at this event last year was his only finish worse than T21 in five total starts since 2020.

Rickie Fowler

Fowler has six starts here and just one missed cut (2022). He bounced back from that one with a win in 2023 with a great overall statistical performance.

Fowler finished T36 at the Travelers Championship a week ago, giving him three strong showings (T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and T7 at Memorial) since missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Cameron Young

A T52 at the Travelers Championship broke a two-event streak of top-five finishes (T4 at the RBC Canadian Open and T4 at the U.S. Open) for Cameron Young, who makes this cumulative, five-year list of form despite only two starts at Detroit Golf Club.

Young was T2 in 2022 here and T6 last year.

Adam Hadwin

A missed cut and a T37 are bookended by T4 (2020) and T2 (2023) finishes for Hadwin at Detroit Golf Club in his four career starts.

He's gained on the greens in every start at this course. More recently, he has gone 11 straight stroke play starts without a top-25 due to an overall inconsistent game.

Justin Lower

Lower's finishes in Detroit have been a T30, a solo 8th, and a T25. He's been the second-best putter on a per-round basis at Detroit Golf Club among those in the field this year.

Lower's recent form leaves a lot to be desired, as he has just one top-30 in 17 stroke play starts in 2025 while missing 10 cuts.

Stephan Jaeger

Missed cuts in 2019 and 2024 are on the ledger for Jaeger but so are two top-10 results in 2022 and 2023 at Detroit Golf Club.

Jaeger's irons have been positive in 10 of his last 11 starts.

Tony Finau

Finau's win in 2022 at Detroit Golf Club accompanies a T53 in 2020 and a missed cut in 2023.

Finau has made six straight cuts, though, yet is just 34th in ball-striking over his last 50 rounds among this field, per datagolf.

Keegan Bradley

As Keegan Bradley bolsters his case to play on the 2025 Ryder Cup team after last week's win at the Travelers Championship, he heads to Detroit Golf Club where he has made all four cuts in his career with two top-25 results.

