Rocket Classic: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

Rocket Classic Info

Detroit Golf Club Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,370 yards (a little long)

: 7,370 yards (a little long) Average Fairway Width : 35.8 yards (average)

: 35.8 yards (average) Average Green Size : 5,150 square feet (small)

: 5,150 square feet (small) Green Type : Bentgrass/poa

: Bentgrass/poa Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -18, -24, -26, -18, -23

: -18, -24, -26, -18, -23 Recent Cut Lines: -4, -4, -3, -3, -5

Detroit Golf Club Course Key Stats

Longer hitters have been able to find success so far at Detroit Golf Club. Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, and Cam Davis (twice) have emerged victorious in six iterations thus far.

On the flip side, in 2019, Nate Lashley ran away with a win with moderate distance but top-six irons and putting. Rickie Fowler's win in 2023 followed a similar path.

So, any type of player can win, but there's been an overall edge with regards to longer hitters who can bomb and gouge their way to birdies.

Rocket Classic Past Results

Rocket Classic Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT Travelers Championship U.S. Open RBC Canadian Open The Memorial Tournament Charles Schwab Challenge Ben Griffin $11,600 +2200 2.44 39.05 14 10 - 2 1 Keegan Bradley $11,700 +1800 2.06 24.74 1 33 - 7 - Cameron Young $11,500 +2800 1.23 19.73 52 4 4 25 - Emiliano Grillo $9,200 +7000 1.63 19.60 - 19 24 - 16 Harry Hall $11,200 +3300 1.61 19.26 9 - 24 - 6 Max Greyserman $10,900 +4000 0.82 13.05 36 23 - 25 22 Chris Gotterup $9,900 +5500 1.19 11.89 - 23 MC - 28 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rocket Classic Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Cameron Young

Odds To Win the Rocket Classic (+2800)

To Finish Top 10 (+320)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

We've seen Cameron Young playing some solid golf of late, and he just finished T4 at the RBC Canadian Open, T4 at the U.S. Open, and then T52 at the Travelers Championship a week ago.

He's doing a lot of damage with the putter, yes, but that's supported with 91st-percentile putting splits from within 15 feet on Tour this season.

Also, Young has the driver dialed in and picks up distance week after week.

That's helped Young play well at Detroit Golf Club. In his 2022 debut, Young finished T2. Last year, Young was T6.

He's the exact type of player who can break through at this setup.

Hideki Matsuyama

Odds To Win the Rocket Classic (+3300)

To Finish Top 10 (+330)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

Matsuyama finished T30 at the Travelers Championship a week ago while gaining fairway through green and now has four straight made cuts since a miss at the PGA Championship -- though no finishes better than that T30 from a week ago.

With that said, we're not that far removed from five top-25s in seven starts from February through May for Hideki.

Matsuyama is due for positive putting regression and has been a good putter from within 15 feet on Tour this season (70th percentile).

Hideki has the 10th-best approach game among this field over the last 50 rounds and is due for more putts to drop soon.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Odds To Win the Rocket Classic (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+200)

Fitzpatrick's game has quietly been rounding into some form -- just not really all in the same week.

Even with that, he's made seven straight cuts -- including all three majors so far in 2025 -- and he's fresh off of a T17 at the Travelers Championship last week.

Fitzpatrick has distance in the tank, and he's the eighth-best player in the field by overall strokes gained over the last three months.

Emiliano Grillo

Odds To Win the Rocket Classic (+7000)

To Finish Top 10 (+600)

To Finish Top 20 (+280)

Grillo enters with four straight top-25 finishes, including a T19 at the U.S. Open.

He's also gained strokes from approach play in six straight starts.

In fact, Grillo is the best iron player in the field over the last three months and the 26th-best putter. Those numbers are still solid at these longer odds over a 50-round sample (15th and 50th, respectively).

His struggles around the green should be mitigated this week at a course where it's easy to scramble.

Stephan Jaeger

Odds To Win the Rocket Classic (+7500)

To Finish Top 10 (+650)

To Finish Top 20 (+280)

Jaeger has two top-10 results at Detroit Golf Club in four career starts (the others being missed cuts), but his peak game is perfect for Detroit Golf Club.

Over the last 50 rounds, Jaeger rates out 31st in distance and top-20 in both approach and putting.

The distance angle works in his favor this week, and he's a 76th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour this year, so we should feel good about trusting the putter.

