Each Golfer’s Past Results at The Renaissance Club Entering the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

We're just one week out from the final men's golf major of 2025.

This week, the PGA Tour is setting up in Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

This course hosted DP World Tour events from 2019 to 2021, and for the last three years, this has been a co-sponsored event between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Plenty of PGA players had teed up in North Berwick in preparation for The Open Championship, though, so with that in mind, we can dig back to 2020 to get five years of data at the course.

How Have Golfers Performed at the Genesis Scottish Open in the Past?

Here's a rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five Scottish Opens, including strokes gained data and finishing positions.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Name FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 1.90 37.99 34 6 4 26 2 Robert MacIntyre +3300 2.10 37.86 1 2 MC 18 14 Thomas Detry +9000 1.55 30.99 26 42 10 2 30 Xander Schauffele +2000 1.90 30.33 15 42 1 10 - Tom Kim +8000 2.14 25.66 15 6 3 - - Matt Fitzpatrick +3400 1.32 23.69 39 MC 6 2 42 Rory McIlroy +750 2.25 22.54 4 1 - MC - View Full Table ChevronDown

Past Winners at The Renaissance Club

The six winners at The Renaissance Club comprise a pretty strong overall list.

2024: Robert Macintyre

2023: Rory McIlroy

2022: Xander Schauffele

2021: Min Woo Lee

2020: Aaron Rai

2019: Bernd Wiesberger

Golfers With Notable Genesis Scottish Open History at The Renaissance Club

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood has played here five straight years and has finished top six in three of those starts while making all five cuts with a low finish of T35.

Fleetwood's recent form is red hot, though he hasn't played since a devastating T2 at the Travelers Championship in late June.

Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre missed the cut here in 2019 and again in 2022. Other than that, he's finished T14, T18, 2nd, and 1st. That puts MacIntyre in the top two in two straight years at this course -- in his home country.

MacIntyre was just solo second at the U.S. Open and, then, T17 at the Travelers Championship, too.

Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry is six-for-six with made cuts here, making him the only player in the field with 24 played rounds at The Renaissance Club.

He was T2 in 2021 here, and in three years with this as a PGA/DP World Tour event, Detry has finished T10, T42, and T26.

Detry actually finished T18 at the RBC Canadian Open and T23 at the U.S. Open in the midst of a four-event made cut streak. He's on a seven-event made-cut streak if we exclude majors.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is near the top of this list despite just four starts: T10, 1st, T42, and T15. He's putted well every year and has largely hit his irons well at The Renaissance Club.

Schauffele's T61 at the Travelers Championship broke a streak of seven straight top-30s, which included a T8 at the Masters, a T28 at the PGA Championship, and a T12 at the U.S. Open.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim has missed two straight cuts and three of his last five. Notably, though, he ranked second in strokes gained: approach on a per-round basis at the John Deere Classic despite missing the cut.

Kim's had great form at this setup, though: 3rd, T6, and T15 in his three starts over the last three years.

Matt Fitzpatrick

With six starts, Matt Fitzpatrick has about as much course history as anyone. He missed the cut in 2023 but has otherwise finished T42 or better in his other five starts with three top 15s.

He's putted extremely well on these fescue greens and enters with eight straight made cuts including a T17 at the Travelers Championship and a T8 at the Rocket Classic leading in.

The irons are trending up, too.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's past at The Renaissance Club reads as T34 (2019), missed cut (2021), 1st (2023), and T4 (2024), and the ability to pound driver has led to big distance gains for McIlroy at this course.

After a dip in iron play, he gained at The Travelers in his last start en route to a T6 finish.

Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai has played here in all six events but has three missed cuts. His other results were a win (2020), a T35 (2021), and a T4 (2024).

The form is mostly fine for Rai, though he has missed two of his last four cuts and has had some cold iron performances creeping in.

Wyndham Clark

Not the first name I'd think of at a Scottish setup, Wyndham Clark has finished T16, T25, and T10 in three starts here while really gaining with the ball-striking. He putted really well here last year, helping him to finish T10.

Clark has missed two of his last three cuts and has really struggled with his irons of late.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler makes this list despite three starts at this course and a missed cut in there (2022). His other results were a T12 (2021) and a T3 (2023).

Scheffler's form is pretty incredible right now. He has three wins in his last six starts as well as nine straight top-10 finishes.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.