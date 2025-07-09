2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

The tee times for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship are officially set, with play beginning Thursday, July 10th.

See below for all the Round 1 pairings, tee times, and betting odds.

2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 1 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Tee Time Hole Golfers 1:00 AM 1 Alice Hewson, Cara Gainer, Mary Liu 1:00 AM 10 Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida 1:12 AM 1 Ina Yoon, Jing Yan, Maha Haddioui 1:12 AM 10 Carla Bernat Escuder, Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno 1:24 AM 1 Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson, Kumkang Park 1:24 AM 10 Leona Maguire, Lottie Woad, Perrine Delacour 1:36 AM 1 Allisen Corpuz, Auston Kim, Jin Hee Im View Full Table ChevronDown

Amundi Evian Championship First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Here are the Amundi Evian Championship First-Round Leader betting odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

1st Round Leader FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jeeno Thitikul +2000 Nelly Korda +2200 Minjee Lee +2800 Ruoning Yin +3300 Lydia Ko +3500 Haeran Ryu +3500 Rio Takeda +4000 View Full Table ChevronDown

