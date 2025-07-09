FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Golf iconGolf

Explore Golf

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Golf

2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Amundi Evian Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

The tee times for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship are officially set, with play beginning Thursday, July 10th.

See below for all the Round 1 pairings, tee times, and betting odds.

2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 1 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Tee Time
Hole
Golfers
1:00 AM1Alice Hewson, Cara Gainer, Mary Liu
1:00 AM10Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida
1:12 AM1Ina Yoon, Jing Yan, Maha Haddioui
1:12 AM10Carla Bernat Escuder, Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno
1:24 AM1Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson, Kumkang Park
1:24 AM10Leona Maguire, Lottie Woad, Perrine Delacour
1:36 AM1Allisen Corpuz, Auston Kim, Jin Hee Im

Amundi Evian Championship First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Here are the Amundi Evian Championship First-Round Leader betting odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

1st Round Leader
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Jeeno Thitikul+2000
Nelly Korda+2200
Minjee Lee+2800
Ruoning Yin+3300
Lydia Ko+3500
Haeran Ryu+3500
Rio Takeda+4000

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup