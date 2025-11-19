NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12

The NFL schedule in Week 12, which includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Los Angeles Rams, is sure to please.

If you're seeking additional betting information for Week 12 in the NFL, we have you covered with odds for all the important matchups.

Texans vs. Bills

Josh Allen will lead the Buffalo Bills (7-3) into their game against the Houston Texans (5-5) at NRG Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Bills (61.76% win probability)

Bills (61.76% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-5.5)

Buffalo (-5.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Lions vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions (6-4), owners of the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the NFL (29.2 points per game), will try to take advantage of the New York Giants' (2-9) 29th-ranked scoring defense (27.3 points allowed per game) when the Lions host the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23 at Ford Field. The game begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: New York Giants at Detroit Lions

New York Giants at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (81.80% win probability)

Lions (81.80% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-10.5)

Detroit (-10.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Chiefs vs. Colts

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) will host Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (8-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a battle featuring two of the biggest stars in football offensively.

Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite: Chiefs (63.54% win probability)

Chiefs (63.54% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-3.5)

Kansas City (-3.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Packers vs. Vikings

When the Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) go head to head on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET, the Packers will be aiming to follow up their recent victory over the Giants with another win, and the Vikings will be attempting to bounce back from a loss to the Bears.

Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite: Packers (84.75% win probability)

Packers (84.75% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-6.5)

Green Bay (-6.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bengals vs. Patriots

Against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-7), who sport the 31st-ranked pass defense this season, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (9-2) should have success moving the ball through the air when the two teams come together on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET. Maye has been one of the NFL's top passers this year, ranking best in the league in passing yards.

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Patriots (72.90% win probability)

Patriots (72.90% win probability) Spread: New England (-7.5)

New England (-7.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Jets

When the Baltimore Ravens (5-5) and the New York Jets (2-8) go head to head on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET, the Ravens will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Browns with another win, and the Jets will be attempting to bounce back from a loss to the Patriots.

Game Preview: New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Ravens (82.70% win probability)

Ravens (82.70% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-13.5)

Baltimore (-13.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bears vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) will visit the Chicago Bears (7-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Bears (60.21% win probability)

Bears (60.21% win probability) Spread: Chicago (-2.5)

Chicago (-2.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

44.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Titans vs. Seahawks

Look for plenty of points from the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) when they visit the Tennessee Titans (1-9) at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are owners of the league's third-ranked scoring offense, while the Titans have the 29th-ranked defense.

Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Seahawks (78.22% win probability)

Seahawks (78.22% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-13.5)

Seattle (-13.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

40.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Raiders vs. Browns

Touchdowns may be hard to come by on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders (2-8), who sport the 30th-ranked scoring offense (15.5 points per game), square off against the Cleveland Browns (2-8) and their 29th-ranked offense (16.2 points per game).

Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Raiders (56.79% win probability)

Raiders (56.79% win probability) Spread: Las Vegas (-3.5)

Las Vegas (-3.5) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

36.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Star pass-catcher Trey McBride will lead the Arizona Cardinals (3-7) into their battle versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Jaguars (50.45% win probability)

Jaguars (50.45% win probability) Spread: Jacksonville (-2.5)

Jacksonville (-2.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Star pass-catcher George Pickens will lead the Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) into their game against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Projected Favorite: Eagles (56.24% win probability)

Eagles (56.24% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-3.5)

Philadelphia (-3.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Saints vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints (2-8) are slated to take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. ET. In their previous contests, the Saints took down the Panthers 17-7, and the Falcons lost 30-27 to the Panthers.

Game Preview: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Falcons (50.02% win probability)

Falcons (50.02% win probability) Spread: New Orleans (-1.5)

New Orleans (-1.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

