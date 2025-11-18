Chiefs vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

On Sunday in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Indianapolis Colts.

Chiefs vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (63.5%)

Chiefs vs Colts Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Chiefs are -102 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Colts Over/Under

Chiefs versus Colts on Nov. 23 has an over/under of 49.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Chiefs vs Colts Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Chiefs vs. Colts reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-180) and Indianapolis as the underdog (+152) on the road.

Chiefs vs Colts Betting Trends

Kansas City has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 3-2 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Out of 10 Chiefs games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The Colts' record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Indianapolis doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Colts have played 10 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Chiefs vs Colts Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-180) | IND: (+152)

KC: (-180) | IND: (+152) Spread: KC: -3.5 (-102) | IND: +3.5 (-120)

KC: -3.5 (-102) | IND: +3.5 (-120) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

