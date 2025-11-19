FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Ducks vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Anaheim Ducks will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Ducks vs Bruins Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (12-6-1) vs. Boston Bruins (12-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-164)Bruins (+136)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Ducks win (55.1%)

Ducks vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are +146 to cover the spread, with the Bruins being -180.

Ducks vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Ducks versus Bruins on Nov. 19 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -118.

Ducks vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Bruins reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-164) and Boston as the underdog (+136) on the road.

