Mavericks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Mavericks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN and MSG

The New York Knicks (8-5) visit the Dallas Mavericks (4-11) after losing four road games in a row. The Knicks are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 226.5 -184 +154

Mavericks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (56.2%)

Mavericks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a matchup eight times this season (8-5-0).

In the Mavericks' 15 games this season, they have six wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total nine times out of 15 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on six of 15 set point totals (40%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in nine opportunities at home, and it has covered zero times in four opportunities in road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total seven times in nine opportunities this season (77.8%). On the road, they have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Dallas has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (4-6-0 record) and away (2-3-0).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (five of 10), and 20% of the time away (one of five).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 assists and 12.7 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson averages 28 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 boards.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson is averaging 10.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg provides the Mavericks 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, P.J. Washington provides the Mavericks 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Mavericks receive 11.2 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.3% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

