Bills vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12 Thursday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are among the NFL squads in action on Thursday, versus the Houston Texans.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Bills vs Texans Point Spread

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Bills are -115 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Texans Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Bills-Texans game on Nov. 20, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bills vs Texans Moneyline

The Bills vs Texans moneyline has the Bills as a -260 favorite, while the Texans are a +215 underdog at home.

Bills vs Texans Betting Trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 5-5-0 this season.

The Bills' ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more is 3-4.

Out of 10 Bills games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The Texans have beaten the spread four times in 10 games.

There have been three Texans games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Bills vs. Texans analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bills vs Texans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BUF: (-260) | HOU: (+215)

BUF: (-260) | HOU: (+215) Spread: BUF: -5.5 (-115) | HOU: +5.5 (-105)

BUF: -5.5 (-115) | HOU: +5.5 (-105) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!