Sabres vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (7-8-4) vs. Calgary Flames (5-13-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-164) Flames (+136) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (53.6%)

Sabres vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -172 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +140.

Sabres vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Flames on Nov. 19, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Sabres vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -164 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!