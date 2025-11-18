Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (56.2%)

Eagles vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Eagles are -102 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Cowboys Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Eagles-Cowboys on Nov. 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Eagles vs Cowboys Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +148 underdog despite being at home.

Eagles vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Philadelphia has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Eagles are 3-3 against the spread.

There have been five Eagles games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

The Cowboys have five wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

Dallas has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, seven of the Cowboys' 10 games have hit the over.

Eagles vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PHI: (-176) | DAL: (+148)

PHI: (-176) | DAL: (+148) Spread: PHI: -3.5 (-102) | DAL: +3.5 (-120)

PHI: -3.5 (-102) | DAL: +3.5 (-120) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

