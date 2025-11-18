Bears vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bears vs Steelers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bears win (60.2%)
Bears vs Steelers Point Spread
The Bears are 2.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Bears are -120 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
Bears vs Steelers Over/Under
An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Bears-Steelers on Nov. 23, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Bears vs Steelers Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Steelers-Bears, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +124, and Chicago is -146 playing at home.
Bears vs Steelers Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 6-4-0 this year.
- The Bears have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been five Bears games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
- The Steelers have beaten the spread five times in 10 games.
- Pittsburgh has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been five Steelers games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.
Bears vs Steelers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: CHI: (-146) | PIT: (+124)
- Spread: CHI: -2.5 (-120) | PIT: +2.5 (-102)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
