Bears vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bears vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (60.2%)

Bears vs Steelers Point Spread

The Bears are 2.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Bears are -120 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Bears vs Steelers Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Bears-Steelers on Nov. 23, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bears vs Steelers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Steelers-Bears, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +124, and Chicago is -146 playing at home.

Bears vs Steelers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 6-4-0 this year.

The Bears have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been five Bears games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

The Steelers have beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

Pittsburgh has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Steelers games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Bears vs. Steelers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bears vs Steelers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHI: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

CHI: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: CHI: -2.5 (-120) | PIT: +2.5 (-102)

CHI: -2.5 (-120) | PIT: +2.5 (-102) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!