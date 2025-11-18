FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Ravens vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ravens vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams busy on Sunday, up against the New York Jets.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ravens win (82.7%)

Ravens vs Jets Point Spread

The Ravens are 13.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Ravens are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -110 to cover as a 13.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Jets Over/Under

The Ravens-Jets game on Nov. 23 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Ravens vs Jets Moneyline

The Ravens vs Jets moneyline has Baltimore as a -1099 favorite, while New York is a +700 underdog on the road.

Ravens vs Jets Betting Trends

  • Baltimore has four wins in 10 games against the spread this season.
  • There have been seven Ravens games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.
  • Against the spread, the Jets are 5-5-0 this year.
  • The Jets have played 10 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Ravens vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Ravens vs Jets Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BAL: (-1099) | NYJ: (+700)
  • Spread: BAL: -13.5 (-110) | NYJ: +13.5 (-110)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup