Ravens vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams busy on Sunday, up against the New York Jets.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (82.7%)

Ravens vs Jets Point Spread

The Ravens are 13.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Ravens are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -110 to cover as a 13.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Jets Over/Under

The Ravens-Jets game on Nov. 23 has been given an over/under of 44.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Ravens vs Jets Moneyline

The Ravens vs Jets moneyline has Baltimore as a -1099 favorite, while New York is a +700 underdog on the road.

Ravens vs Jets Betting Trends

Baltimore has four wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

There have been seven Ravens games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Against the spread, the Jets are 5-5-0 this year.

The Jets have played 10 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Ravens vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Ravens vs Jets Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-1099) | NYJ: (+700)

BAL: (-1099) | NYJ: (+700) Spread: BAL: -13.5 (-110) | NYJ: +13.5 (-110)

BAL: -13.5 (-110) | NYJ: +13.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!