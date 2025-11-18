Jaguars vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Jacksonville Jaguars versus the Arizona Cardinals is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Jaguars vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (50.4%)

Jaguars vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Jaguars are 2.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Jaguars are -112 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -108 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Cardinals Over/Under

Jaguars versus Cardinals, on Nov. 23, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Jaguars vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Jaguars, Arizona is the underdog at +124, and Jacksonville is -146 playing on the road.

Jaguars vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Jacksonville has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Jaguars have played 10 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The Cardinals are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Arizona has an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

This year, six of the Cardinals' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Jaguars vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

