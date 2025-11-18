Packers vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Green Bay Packers taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (84.8%)

Packers vs Vikings Point Spread

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The Packers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are -110 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Vikings Over/Under

Packers versus Vikings on Nov. 23 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Packers vs Vikings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Packers-Vikings, Green Bay is the favorite at -310, and Minnesota is +250 playing on the road.

Packers vs Vikings Betting Trends

Green Bay is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers are winless ATS (0-6) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this year.

The Packers have played 10 games this season and five of them have hit the over.

The Vikings have four wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Minnesota has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Vikings have played 10 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Packers vs Vikings Odds & Spread

Moneyline: GB: (-310) | MIN: (+250)

GB: (-310) | MIN: (+250) Spread: GB: -6.5 (-110) | MIN: +6.5 (-110)

GB: -6.5 (-110) | MIN: +6.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

