Lions vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Detroit Lions versus the New York Giants is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Lions vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (81.8%)

Lions vs Giants Point Spread

The Lions are 10.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Lions are -115 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -105 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Lions-Giants matchup on Nov. 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Lions vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lions vs. Giants reveal Detroit as the favorite (-649) and New York as the underdog (+480) on the road.

Lions vs Giants Betting Trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 6-4-0 this year.

The Lions have seen five of their 10 games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Giants are 6-5-0 this season.

The Giants have seen six of their 11 games hit the over.

