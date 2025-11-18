Raiders vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

NFL action on Sunday includes the Las Vegas Raiders facing the Cleveland Browns.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Raiders vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raiders win (56.8%)

Raiders vs Browns Point Spread

The Raiders are 3.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Raiders are -102 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Raiders vs Browns Over/Under

A combined point total of 36.5 has been set for Raiders-Browns on Nov. 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Raiders vs Browns Moneyline

Las Vegas is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +148 underdog on the road.

Raiders vs Browns Betting Trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-6-0 this season.

The Raiders are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Raiders have played 10 games this season and four of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Browns are 4-6-0 this year.

Cleveland has an ATS record of 3-5 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

The Browns have seen six of their 10 games hit the over.

Raiders vs Browns Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LV: (-178) | CLE: (+148)

LV: (-178) | CLE: (+148) Spread: LV: -3.5 (-102) | CLE: +3.5 (-120)

LV: -3.5 (-102) | CLE: +3.5 (-120) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

