Thunder vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (3-11) are heavy underdogs (-19) as they try to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-1) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOK and NBCS-CA. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -19 230.5 -2000 +1040

Thunder vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (83.7%)

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Thunder are 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 14 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over eight times out of 14 chances.

The Kings have gone over the point total 57.1% of the time this year (eight of 14 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (4-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-5-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Thunder hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total four times in six opportunities this season (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (3-3-1) than at home (1-6-0) this season.

Both at home (four of seven) and on the road (four of seven), the Kings' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 57.1% of the time.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.9 points, 10.9 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 69.1% from the field (fourth in league).

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 19.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.9 assists.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Russell Westbrook gets the Kings 14.4 points, 6.6 boards and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Kings are receiving 12.3 points, 3.6 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.1% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 treys (10th in NBA).

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.