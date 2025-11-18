Patriots vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12
On Sunday in the NFL, the New England Patriots are playing the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots vs Bengals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Patriots win (72.9%)
Patriots vs Bengals Point Spread
The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Patriots are -118 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -104 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.
Patriots vs Bengals Over/Under
The over/under for the Patriots versus Bengals matchup on Nov. 23 has been set at 49.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Patriots vs Bengals Moneyline
The Patriots vs Bengals moneyline has the Patriots as a -420 favorite, while the Bengals are a +330 underdog at home.
Patriots vs Bengals Betting Trends
- Against the spread, New England is 8-3-0 this year.
- The Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, six of the Patriots' 11 games have hit the over.
- The Bengals are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Cincinnati has won once ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- The Bengals have seen seven of their 10 games hit the over.
