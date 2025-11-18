Patriots vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

On Sunday in the NFL, the New England Patriots are playing the Cincinnati Bengals.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (72.9%)

Patriots vs Bengals Point Spread

The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Patriots are -118 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -104 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Bengals Over/Under

The over/under for the Patriots versus Bengals matchup on Nov. 23 has been set at 49.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Patriots vs Bengals Moneyline

The Patriots vs Bengals moneyline has the Patriots as a -420 favorite, while the Bengals are a +330 underdog at home.

Patriots vs Bengals Betting Trends

Against the spread, New England is 8-3-0 this year.

The Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, six of the Patriots' 11 games have hit the over.

The Bengals are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has won once ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Bengals have seen seven of their 10 games hit the over.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

