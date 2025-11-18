Seahawks vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Tennessee Titans in NFL action on Sunday.

Seahawks vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (78.2%)

Seahawks vs Titans Point Spread

The Seahawks are 13.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Seahawks are -108 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -112 to cover as a 13.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for Seahawks-Titans on Nov. 23 is 40.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Seahawks vs Titans Moneyline

Tennessee is the underdog, +660 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -1000 favorite despite being on the road.

Seahawks vs Titans Betting Trends

Seattle has eight wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have played 10 games this year and six of them have gone over the total.

The Titans have four wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

Tennessee doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, six of the Titans' 10 games have hit the over.

Seahawks vs Titans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SEA: (-1000) | TEN: (+660)

SEA: (-1000) | TEN: (+660) Spread: SEA: -13.5 (-108) | TEN: +13.5 (-112)

SEA: -13.5 (-108) | TEN: +13.5 (-112) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

