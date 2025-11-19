FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Hurricanes vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Wild Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (9-7-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-156)Wild (+130)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.8%)

Hurricanes vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Wild are -192 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +154.

Hurricanes vs Wild Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Wild on Nov. 19 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -140.

Hurricanes vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Wild, Carolina is the favorite at -156, and Minnesota is +130 playing at home.

