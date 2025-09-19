NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 3

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 3

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos Moneyline (+130)

Total: 49ers Over 23.5 Points (-122)

Player Prop: Tony Pollard Over 68.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Pollard’s role is really, really great. The Tennessee Titans’ overall offense hasn’t been, which has failed to showcase it. Pollard has received 19.0 carries per game in two weeks across a meaty 89.3% snap share. The Indianapolis Colts’ near-perfect two weeks haven’t translated to their rush defense, ranking 26th in numberFire’s schedule-adjusted metrics. FanDuel Research’s Week 3 NFL projections expect 75.1 median yards from the tailback on Sunday.

Spread/Moneyline: Vikings -3.0 (-105)

Total: Cowboys-Bears Under 50.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Spencer Rattler to Throw an Interception (-144)

Rattler hasn't yet thrown a pick through two weeks, but on Sunday, he's on the road at the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle's defensive line has been superb so far this year as the Seahawks lead the NFL in pressure rate (49.4%) despite holding the second-lowest blitz rate (13.0%). That means Seattle can generate pressure while covering with seven, and with the New Orleans Saints likely needing to air it out as a 7.5-point road underdog, Rattler is in a tough spot. I think it'll lead to his first pick of 2025.

Spread/Moneyline: Saints +7.5 (-115)

The 0-2 Saints might not be contending for a postseason berth this season, but they haven't been completely hopeless on offense, ranking 20th in scheduled-adjusted offense, which is actually higher than the Seahawks (24th). The two teams are also neck and neck in our latest power rankings, as New Orleans ranks 23rd while Seattle is 17th. This just seems like a big number for the Seahawks to cover, and numberFire's model projects the Saints covering 63.9% of the time.

Total: Saints-Seahawks Over 41.5 (-108)

Spread/Moneyline: Ravens -5.5 (-105)

Total: Falcons-Panthers Over 43.5 (-115)

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers meet for the first time this season after their two 2024 clashes last season resulted in 58 and 82 points -- the latter of which happened with Michael Penix Jr. and Bryce Young under center. We could see similar fireworks in their first 2025 meeting, though we won't need that much offense to go over this 43.5-point total. Now, granted, the Falcons defense has been much better early on, but they haven't exactly faced the stiffest competition and could be without their top corner, A.J. Terrell. As for Carolina -- well, the Panthers have let up 26 and 27 points the first two games, and they enter Week 3 with numberFire's 25th-ranked defense.

Player Prop: Caleb Williams Over 26.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Spread/Moneyline: Bucs -6.5 (-110)

Total: Rams-Eagles Over 44.5 Points (-115)

Player Prop: Drake London Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

London has earned 19 targets on a 30.2% target share but has converted that to only 104 receiving yards through two games. I believe he's a buy-low candidate at this number, and what better time to buy low on London than in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers? Carolina enters Week 3 with a 24th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. London turned a whopping 28 targets into 261 yards across two games versus Carolina in 2024. I think he'll finally pop this week.

Spread/Moneyline: Colts -4.5 (-104)

Total: Jets-Buccaneers Over 43.5 (-112)

Player Prop: George Pickens Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

After totaling 68 receiving yards in Week 2, Pickens draws another favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears, who have allowed the second-most yards per passing attempt. Pickens is always a dangerous deep threat, and Chicago has ceded the seventh-highest average depth of target (aDOT) and second-most yards per downfield target. Our NFL DFS projections have Pickens totaling 65.4 receiving yards, drawing my attention to over 54.5 receiving yards.

Spread/Moneyline: Packers -7.5 (-110)

Total: Falcons Over 24.5 Points (-104)

Player Prop: Jordan Mason Over 73.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

With Aaron Jones on injured reserve and a lack of competition for touches behind him, Mason is set up for a massive workload versus a Cincinnati Bengals defense that I don't believe is as good as their early-season metrics suggest. Besides head coach Kevin O'Connell stating that the Minnesota Vikings have confidence in Mason as their 'bell-cow back' and the fact Mason tallied 77-plus rushing yards in four of his six spot starts for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, he has the eighth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (3.92) among backs with 10-plus carries this season, per PFF.

Spread/Moneyline: Texans' Moneyline (+110)

Player Prop: Cam Skattebo Any-Time Touchdown (+175)

After Tyrone Tracy Jr. was critical of the New York Giants' coaching staff, Skattebo's role expanded in Week 2. Skattebo outsnapped Tracy, 50.8% to 41.5%, and handled 6 of 13 team red-zone opportunities. Skattebo had some nice runs in there, too, so it's a role he may not relinquish immediately. It's fair to question how many points the Giants will score in a tough matchup, but if they do get in close, it seems like Skattebo's the new top dog.

