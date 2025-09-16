NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 2

Here are FanDuel Research's latest schedule-adjusted NFL rankings for offense and defense. The numbers listed in the table below indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Offense Ranks

Team Offense Rank Pass Offense Rank Rush Offense Rank Total Offense Pass Offense Rush Offense Arizona Cardinals 13 11 16 0.11 0.18 0.09 Atlanta Falcons 18 20 13 0.07 0.05 0.11 Baltimore Ravens 4 4 10 0.23 0.41 0.14 Buffalo Bills 1 6 2 0.29 0.28 0.27 Carolina Panthers 28 29 23 -0.04 -0.13 -0.04 Chicago Bears 26 19 24 -0.03 0.05 -0.04 Cincinnati Bengals 23 18 29 0.03 0.05 -0.08 View Full Table ChevronDown

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Defense Ranks

Team Defense Rank Pass Defense Rank Rush Defense Rank Total Defense Pass Defense Rush Defense Arizona Cardinals 14 12 11 0.04 0.03 0.04 Atlanta Falcons 5 6 10 -0.05 -0.09 0.04 Baltimore Ravens 21 11 28 0.09 0.03 0.21 Buffalo Bills 18 19 15 0.09 0.14 0.07 Carolina Panthers 25 24 30 0.15 0.23 0.22 Chicago Bears 32 31 17 0.26 0.44 0.10 Cincinnati Bengals 12 13 9 0.04 0.05 0.03 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.