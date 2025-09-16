FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 2

Kenyatta Storin
Kenyatta Storin@KenyattaStorin

NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 2

Here are FanDuel Research's latest schedule-adjusted NFL rankings for offense and defense. The numbers listed in the table below indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Offense Ranks

Team
Offense Rank
Pass Offense Rank
Rush Offense Rank
Total Offense
Pass Offense
Rush Offense
Arizona Cardinals1311160.110.180.09
Atlanta Falcons1820130.070.050.11
Baltimore Ravens44100.230.410.14
Buffalo Bills1620.290.280.27
Carolina Panthers282923-0.04-0.13-0.04
Chicago Bears261924-0.030.05-0.04
Cincinnati Bengals2318290.030.05-0.08

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Defense Ranks

Team
Defense Rank
Pass Defense Rank
Rush Defense Rank
Total Defense
Pass Defense
Rush Defense
Arizona Cardinals1412110.040.030.04
Atlanta Falcons5610-0.05-0.090.04
Baltimore Ravens2111280.090.030.21
Buffalo Bills1819150.090.140.07
Carolina Panthers2524300.150.230.22
Chicago Bears3231170.260.440.10
Cincinnati Bengals121390.040.050.03

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel.

