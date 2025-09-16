2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 3

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and it showed no mercy to quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow sustained a turf toe injury that will require surgery and sideline him for a minimum of three months. Season-ending injuries have already led to two NFL Comeback Player of the Year nods for the 28-year-old Burrow. It's not an award you want a hat trick in, but Burrow is unfortunately on pace.

Jayden Daniels (knee), Justin Fields (concussion), J.J. McCarthy (ankle), and Brock Purdy (shoulder, toe) are all injured, too. It's only September, but it seems we're in for some Week 18-esque quarterback matchups this weekend.

Injuries aside, the second week of the season is a great time to assess what was real and what was smoke and mirrors in Week 1.

Let's check out our NFL Power Rankings -- which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- as we recap Week 2 and look ahead to Week 3.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 3

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Baltimore Ravens 1 8.89 94.5% 81.6% 15.2% Detroit Lions 2 7.51 75.0% 29.9% 8.5% Buffalo Bills 3 7.02 96.8% 91.3% 13.5% Green Bay Packers 4 6.91 90.2% 63.2% 12.1% Kansas City Chiefs 5 6.86 75.3% 22.7% 6.9% Philadelphia Eagles 6 6.31 82.3% 63.8% 8.5% Los Angeles Chargers 7 5.10 89.7% 55.0% 6.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Green Bay Packers opened up the week on TNF with a 27-18 dub over the Washington Commanders.

A garbage time touchdown concealed what a true beating it was, but the biggest feather in the Pack's cap might have actually come on Sunday when the Detroit Lions made a mockery of the Chicago Bears, 52-21. Seeing the Lions' offense fire on all cylinders and post a 50-burger made Green Bay's definitive Week 1 win over Detroit look all the more impressive, and it's earned Wisconsin's team the third-shortest (+700) Super Bowl LX odds.

A Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was billed as the "Game of the Week," and the slugfest ultimately went Philly's way, dropping the Chiefs to an 0-2 start for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.

However, the true game of the week was none other than a New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys barnburner that went the distance in overtime. This game had everything -- a 64-yard overtime-clinching field goal kick, a 36-year-old throwing for 450 yards, and a 36-year-old throwing a game-sealing interception.

As it was written, Russell Wilson and the Giants will host the winless Chiefs in Week 3's edition of Sunday Night Football. A potentially boring primetime game has quickly become intriguing, as Kansas City is the only team in the AFC West without a win, and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) are making noise.

The Minnesota Vikings were one of our biggest week-over-week fallers after logging just six points and 198 total yards in Sunday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The season is still very young, but with Carson Wentz set to take over signal-calling duties for the next two-to-four games and the Vikings living in the same division as the Packers and Lions, there's plenty cause for concern. Minnesota currently carries +180 playoff odds, and that's not a bet I want to make.

The Houston Texans took a hit in our rankings after falling to 0-2. They'll visit an AFC South foe in the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) this weekend. Only one group will walk away with a win while the Indianapolis Colts are -180 to extend their record to 3-0 at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

AFC South Winner 2025-26 AFC South Winner 2025-26 Indianapolis Colts +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

numberFire hands the Colts a 60.9% probability to win the AFC South. I understand not wanting to buy high on Daniel Jones, but the matchups for this weekend could leave the Colts with shorter than +135 AFC South odds come next week.

The Baltimore Ravens and Lions nabbed the top two spots in our rankings this week. We're in for a treat, as Baltimore will host Detroit for Week 3's edition of Monday Night Football. The total is set at a week-high 51.5 points, and if all goes well, this contest should be a major talking point when we check back in next week.

