3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Liberty vs. Mercury in Game 3

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

Liberty at Mercury Game 3 Betting Picks

Were the New York Liberty just embarrassed on their home floor? Yes.

It was a woeful shooting night leading to a rout. New York, the league's most voluminous three-point club, went ice cold and cashed just a 34.9 effective field goal percentage (eFG%) in Game 2. In the regular season, they had a 52.6 eFG%, which was second-best in the league. Expecting them to go that cold again is almost impossible.

It'll now have to be done the hard way on the road, but this was a Phoenix Mercury squad that was entirely lifeless until Wednesday, posting a +0.0 net rating (NRTG) in their last 10 games to close the regular season and dropping Game 1 at home.

DRatings has this spread at just 0.7 points. Game 1 went into overtime, and five of the Liberty's last six playoff games have been decided either in overtime, by a single possession, or both.

I'll take the points with New York when a majority of the public is probably betting the Liberty's moneyline or navigating the juice to lay a small spread with Phoenix. This could be one of those tightly contested affairs that finds the middle.

The equation is pretty simple for Natasha Cloud. She has scored at least 11 points in her last five games when she's logged 30-plus minutes on the floor.

Facing elimination, we can comfortably project her over that after she got 40 minutes in Game 1. There's also motivation at play when Cloud went from Phoenix last season to the Big Apple this year. That's manifested in 13.6 PPG against the Mercury in 2025 -- even including Wednesday's 8-point letdown.

Rotowire projects Cloud for 11.4 points in Game 3, implying closer to -142 odds on this line if correct.

The current role for 38-year-old DeWanna Bonner is a bit ambiguous, and I like leaning into that variance with a Game 3 under. It would be the first time she's fallen short of this mark in the series.

Bonner has made 68.8% of her shots in this tiny sample of two games, but she shot just 40.9% from the floor overall this season. That inconsistency led to 27 minutes or fewer in six of her last eight games before the postseason. The Mercury rode her hot hand in Game 1 to 31 minutes before resting the veteran late in Game 2's blowout. She logged only 21 minutes in that one but still scorched her way to 14 points and 8 boards.

On a per-25-minute basis this season, Bonner averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in her time with Phoenix. That also wasn't in a playoff setting, where these teams have crawled to a 92.1 pace after marks of at least 95.0 on both sides in the regular season.

Rotowire projects just 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for Bonner on Friday. I like steering that way when her previous inefficiencies have been nowhere to be found in the postseason thus far. It's coming.

You can also download our free 2025 WNBA Playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.