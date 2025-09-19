FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 3 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 3 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 3 game.

Week 3 Any Time TD Picks

Packers at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Matthew Golden

Colts at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Daniel Jones

Bengals at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
T.J. Hockenson

Steelers at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Calvin Austin III

Rams at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Davante Adams

Jets at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Emeka Egbuka

Raiders at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Deebo Samuel

Falcons at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Drake London

Texans at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Travis Etienne

Broncos at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
J.K. Dobbins

Saints at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Cowboys at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Cole Kmet

Cardinals at 49ers

Any-time touchdown markets were not available at time of publication. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook's Cardinals at 49ers betting odds to see the latest available odds.

Chiefs at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Cam Skattebo

Lions at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Zay Flowers

