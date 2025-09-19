Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 3 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 3 game.

Week 3 Any Time TD Picks

Packers at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Matthew Golden +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Daniel Jones +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer T.J. Hockenson +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Calvin Austin III +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rams at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Davante Adams +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Buccaneers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Emeka Egbuka +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Deebo Samuel +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Drake London +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texans at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Travis Etienne +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Broncos at Chargers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer J.K. Dobbins +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Saints at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaxon Smith-Njigba +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cowboys at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Cole Kmet +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cardinals at 49ers

Any-time touchdown markets were not available at time of publication. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook's Cardinals at 49ers betting odds to see the latest available odds.

Chiefs at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Cam Skattebo +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Zay Flowers +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

