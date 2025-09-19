Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 3 NFL Game
One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.
Two? Even better.
But what about a touchdown bet for every game?
Let's party.
We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 3 game.
Week 3 Any Time TD Picks
Packers at Browns
Colts at Titans
Bengals at Vikings
Steelers at Patriots
Rams at Eagles
Jets at Buccaneers
Raiders at Commanders
Falcons at Panthers
Texans at Jaguars
Broncos at Chargers
Saints at Seahawks
Cowboys at Bears
Cardinals at 49ers
Any-time touchdown markets were not available at time of publication. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook's Cardinals at 49ers betting odds to see the latest available odds.
Chiefs at Giants
Lions at Ravens
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!