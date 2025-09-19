WNBA Playoffs Team History: Records for Most Playoff Appearances, Longest Drought

Since the league’s inaugural season in 1997, the WNBA Playoffs have been the backdrop for some unforgettable performances.

Over the years, the league has certainly evolved: teams have come and gone; the playoff format has changed. Most recently, the Golden State Valkyries joined as the WNBA’s 13th active franchise, and the Finals format expanded to a best-of-seven series.

But before we talk about the current season, let’s take a moment to look back at some of the most notable team records that have shaped the WNBA playoffs over the years.

WNBA Playoffs Team History, Records, and Facts

Most WNBA Playoff Appearances By Franchise

Three teams are tied for the most playoff appearances with 20 each -- the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, and Los Angeles Sparks. The Liberty and Sparks have been around since the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997, whereas the Storm entered in 2000.

The Phoenix Mercury -- who were also a part of the league's 1997 season -- are close behind with 19 playoff appearances.

WNAB Team Total Playoff Appearances Los Angeles Sparks 20 New York Liberty 20 Seattle Storm 20 Phoenix Mercury 19 Connecticut Sun 17 Las Vegas Aces 16 Minnesota Lynx 16 View Full Table ChevronDown

This includes playoff appearances by franchises that moved cities:

Orlando Miracle became Connecticut Sun

Utah Starzz/San Antonio Stars became Las Vegas Aces

Detroit Shock/Tulsa Shock became Dallas Wings

Longest Active WNBA Playoff Drought by a Team

Despite having the most playoff appearances, the Los Angeles Sparks currently find themselves with the longest playoff drought in the WNBA. The Sparks have not made the playoffs since 2020.

WNBA Team Last Playoffs Made Los Angeles Sparks 2020 Washington Mystics 2023 Chicago Sky 2023 Dallas Wings 2023 Connecticut Sun 2024 New York Liberty 2025 Seattle Storm 2025 View Full Table ChevronDown

Most Consecutive Playoff Appearances in WNBA History

Quite a few teams have managed impressive playoff streaks during the league's history. The Indiana Fever have the record for most consecutive playoff appearances. They made the playoffs for 12 seasons straight from 2005 to 2016.

But there are a few runs that pushed up against this record.

WNBA Team Streak Years Indiana Fever 12 seasons 2005-2016 Minnesota Lynx 11 seasons 2011-2021 Phoenix Mercury 10 seasons 2013-2022 Seattle Storm 10 seasons 2004-2013 Los Angeles Sparks 9 seasons 2012-2020 Connecticut Sun 8 seasons 2017-2024

These streaks often coincide with the presence of prominent players. Minnesota's run was powered by stars like Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, while the Mercury had Diana Taurasi.

Current Longest Active WNBA Playoff Streak

As of 2025, the Las Vegas Aces hold the longest active playoff streak, having qualified for the postseason seven straight years since 2019. Their dominance in recent seasons includes back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

A'ja Wilson joined the team in 2018, followed by Jackie Young in 2019. Both have been core contributors for the Aces in recent years.

The second-longest goes to the New York Liberty who have made the playoffs five straight seasons, winning the championship in 2024.

Most Points Scored by a WNBA Team in a Playoff Game

The Phoenix Mercury hold the record for the most points scored in a WNBA playoff game with 120 points.

Phoenix beat the Indiana Fever, 120-116, in a playoff game on September 29, 2009. This game set two major records:

Most points scored by a single team in a WNBA playoff game: 120 (Phoenix Mercury)

Most combined points in a WNBA playoff game: 236 total points

Biggest Point Differential in a WNBA Playoff Game

The biggest point differential in a WNBA playoff game happened on August 20, 2022 when the Chicago Sky outscored the New York Liberty by 38 points to win 100-62.

On that same night, the second-biggest point differential happened when the Las Vegas Aces outscored the Phoenix Mercury by 37 points to win 117-80.

The Sky's momentum ran out in the next round, and the Aces went on to win the championship.

