3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 3

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 3

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Drake London Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Chuba Hubbard Over 56.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Over 43.5 (-115)

After logging 39 rushing attempts compared to 21 passing attempts last week, the Atlanta Falcons could get back to airing it out against the Carolina Panthers. This is a vulnerable defense across the board, giving up the 12th-most yards per passing attempt and 6th-most yards per rushing attempt.

Drake London has disappointed early in the season with only 52.0 receiving yards per game, but this hasn't been from a lack of volume with a team-high 30.2% target share. After appearing on last week's injury report with a shoulder injury, London was not on the list for Week 3. A healthy London could expose a secondary that's allowing the 9th-most expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) and 13th-highest pass success rate -- per NFL's Next Gen Stats.

London totaled 130.5 receiving yards per game against Carolina a season ago. Between his target share and average depth of target (aDOT) sitting at only 6.3 yards compared to 10.3 from 2024, some positive regression should be coming his way. Our NFL DFS projections have London totaling 68.9 receiving yards.

Drake London - Receiving Yds Drake London Over Sep 21 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the Panthers, look for their offense to get back to the ground game after logging 55 passing attempts and 19 rushing attempts in Week 2. Chuba Hubbard is still Carolina's clear RB1, taking 71.0% of snaps compared to Rico Dowdle's 31.9% snap share. Week 1 featured Hubbard totaling 16 rushing attempts while Dowdle had only 3 carries.

Atlanta is giving up the 15th-most yards per rushing attempt and 16th-lowest rush success rate compared to the 9th-fewest yards per passing attempt and 4th-lowest pass success rate. As 5.5-point underdogs, the Panthers could look to limit possessions by running the rock, too. Projections have Hubbard reaching 63.6 rushing yards.

Each offense seems to have an angle for finding success. Both squads are also in the top eight for the most plays per game through two weeks. The 43.5-point total feels a tad too low, turning my attention to the over.

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-150)

Davante Adams Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+175)

Kyren Williams Over 63.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

In one of Week 3's top matchups between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, I'm targeting two touchdown scorers. Let's break it down.

Starting with Saquon Barkley, we know his story. Even with Jalen Hurts taking a ton of red zone rushing attempts, Saquon still logged 15 total touchdowns in the 2024 regular season. He's right around 2024's 0.94 touchdown per game total, scoring 1.0 touchdown per contest following two games.

Barkley posted a 46.8% red zone rushing attempt share in 2024. This has increased in the early going at 53.8% compared to Hurts' 38.5% red zone rushing attempt share. Barkley also has the only red zone target of the season, and he posted an 18.0% red zone target share last year. I still trust in Saquon's red zone workload, making his -150 line to find the end zone worthwhile.

Moving to Davante Adams, this is my favorite touchdown value of the matchup (+175). He's one of the most heavily used wideouts in the red zone thus far, totaling the second-most red zone targets in the league (five). This has translated to an elite 41.7% red zone target share. Adams should also have the advantage of matching up with cornerback Adoree' Jackson (40.6 coverage grade) while Puka Nacua draws Quinyon Mitchell (63.7 coverage grade), via Pro Football Focus.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Davante Adams +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

We can further boost this Same Game Parlay by taking Kyren Williams to go over 63.5 rushing yards. He's surpassed this total in both games, logging 66 rushing yards in each appearance. The Rams have continued to heavily lean on Williams as he's racking up 17.5 rushing attempts and 21.5 adjusted opportunities per game paired with a 75.0% snap rate.

Philadelphia is allowing 5.0 yards per carry (8th-most) and the 5th-highest rush success rate compared to 6.0 yards per passing attempt (7th-fewest) and the 12th-lowest pass success rate. Pro Football Focus also has Los Angeles with the second-highest run block grade, providing more support for the ground game. In line with projections forecasting 72.9 rushing yards for Williams, give me the over.

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

Chris Olave Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 80+ Receiving Yards (+106)

Alvin Kamara Under 87.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-114)

Sunday's clash between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks could be about former Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Each secondary is mediocre in pass success rate allowed with the Saints ranked 18th while the Seahawks sit at 16th.

Starting with Olave, he's my favorite buy-low wide receiver for Week 3. Despite 11.5 targets per game, a 30.7% target share, and 42.1% air yards share, Olave has posted only 6.5 catches and 54.0 receiving yards per game. His 59.5 receiving yard prop is close to his current averages -- which have featured an inefficient -17.4 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE).

This receiving line feels like a bargain, assuming Olave's positive regression arrives in Week 3. New Orleans is attempting the fourth-most passing attempts per game, and that should keep up with a potential negative game script as 7.5-point underdogs. According to PlayerProfiler, Olave has a 34.6% slot rate compared to 21.7% in 2024. Seattle will likely be without nickel corner Devon Witherspoon -- who did not practice from a knee injury on Thursday. Plus, perimeter cornerback Tariq Woolen has struggled to a 38.0 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Chris Olave - Receiving Yds Chris Olave Over Sep 21 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The proof is in the pudding for Smith-Njigba. We've witnessed his absurd numbers through two weeks, including 11.5 targets and 113.5 receiving yards per game paired with a 44.2% target share and 57.5% air yards share. The efficiency is there, too, thanks to a 7.2% catch rate over expectation (CROE) and 7.0 RecYOE.

After Sam Darnold posted 295 passing yards and 8.9 yards per passing attempt last week, JSN could feast on this Saints secondary -- which has allowed the 12th-most yards per downfield target. Smith-Njigba boasts a 94.8 receiving grade on targets of 10 to 19 yards and a 93.6 receiving grade on targets of 20 or more yards.

Alvin Kamara just totaled 99 rushing yards in Week 2, but this came with 21 rushing attempts. New Orleans has the 11th-lowest rush-play rate, and a negative game script looks imminent. That workload will likely take a step back, supported by our projections' 16.1 rushing attempts for Kamara.

Furthermore, he's totaling only 16.5 receiving yards per game and a 10.7% target share (21.5% in 2024). I'm fading the Saints' veteran tailback this week.

