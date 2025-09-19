3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 3

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our NFL projections as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 3

Drake London has had a strange start to the season, but I think he'll finally pop in Week 3.

Drake London - Receiving Yds Drake London Over Sep 21 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Week 1, London caught 8 of his 15 targets for 55 yards before exiting in the fourth with a shoulder injury. He held a measly 6.2 aDOT in that one and clearly didn't make the most of his chances, but I'm nonetheless intrigued by a player who can earn 15 targets without it coming as a shock.

Then in Week 2, the Atlanta Falcons visited the Minnesota Vikings for a slugfest that saw Atlanta run the ball a whopping 39 times while Michael Penix Jr. was limited to 21 pass attempts. London caught three of his four targets for 49 yards.

This Sunday's match against the Carolina Panthers could be more fruitful for London. For one, he's going from facing a second-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense to a 24th-ranked unit. London played two games against Carolina a season ago. He caught 7 of 10 targets for 74 yards in the first meeting before hauling in 10 of 18 targets for 187 yards in the second showdown. Penix was under center in that second game. I'll support London in a bounce-back effort.

Saquon Barkley ran for 100-plus yards in 11 out of 16 games last season but has yet to do so in 2025.

While we likely can't ask Saquon to churn out the same yards per carry efficiency as last season (5.8), I like this matchup against the Los Angeles Rams enough to deem this prop a value spot at +130 odds.

Saquon Barkley - Alt Rushing Yds Saquon Barkley - Alt Rushing Yds Saquon Barkley 100+ Yards +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Rams enter Week 3 with a top-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense but fare just 18th against the run. Just last week, we saw Tony Pollard handle 20 carries for 92 yards against this team. And last season, Saquon handled 26 carries for 255 yards (!!) versus the Rams in the regular season before toasting them for 205 yards in the playoffs.

Heading out of a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and into this home date, we can look for Saquon to erupt. He's played 81.7% of the snaps in the early going and our NFL projections forecast him to turn 21.5 carries into 101.5 yards this weekend.

Baker Mayfield ran for 39 yards on five attempts in Week 1 before logging 33 rushing yards on three carries in Week 2. It's no fluke, and we can look for him to record 20-plus rushing yards in Sunday's match against the New York Jets.

Baker Mayfield - Alt Rushing Yds Baker Mayfield - Alt Rushing Yds Baker Mayfield 20+ Yards +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since the start of the 2024 season, Baker has run for 20-plus yards in 12 out of 19 games, suggesting value at these +110 odds.

Tampa Bay's offense is still banged up heading into Week 3, as Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan remain out, Emeka Egbuka is on the injury report, and Tristan Wirfs could miss his third straight game. These injuries could lend itself to an active Baker, and he's facing a Jets defense that allowed the 12th-most carries to quarterbacks in 2024. Josh Allen ran six times and broke off for a 40-yard run against the Jets last week, too.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Baker Mayfield +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

If you're looking for a dart throw touchdown pick this week, Baker Mayfield Any Time Touchdown (+500) stands out.

