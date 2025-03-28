Friday's Women's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

There are only 16 teams remaining in this year's 2025 D1 Women's College Basketball Tournament.

Eight of them are in action tonight, Friday, March 28th.

Find out when today's games start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Odds subject to change. For up-to-date women's college basketball odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Women's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

2:30 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total North Carolina +5.5 (-114) +176 O 122.5 (-106) Duke -5.5 (-106) -220 U 122.5 (-114)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Duke vs. North Carolina

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern

5:00 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Maryland +17.5 (-106) +1260 O 149.5 (-110) South Carolina -17.5 (-114) -4000 U 149.5 (-110)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Maryland vs. South Carolina

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

7:30 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total LSU -3.5 (-110) -170 O 153.5 (-108) NC State +3.5 (-110) +138 U 153.5 (-112)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for LSU vs. NC State

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern

10:00 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Mississippi +8.5 (-110) +290 O 134.5 (-110) UCLA -8.5 (-110) -385 U 134.5 (-110)

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Ole Miss vs. UCLA

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

