3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 8

NFL Prop Picks for Week 8

In my eyes, Christian McCaffrey's receiving prop continues to be set too low. The confusion as to why it is where it is adds an element of uncertainty, but I nonetheless am in on the over for a few key reasons.

Here's a look at McCaffrey's receiving output through seven games: 73, 52, 88, 92, 82, 57, and 72 receiving yards. He's cleared -- fairly easily -- 43.5 yards in each game and is averaging 73.7 receiving yards per game. CMC is holding on to a team-leading 26.7% target share, and his status as a pass-catching back adds a layer of stickiness to his output.

Perhaps George Kittle gets more involved in his second game back from the IR, but Ricky Pearsall remains out for the San Francisco 49ers. It's hard not to pepper McCaffrey with touches based on how he's been playing, and that's especially the case with Mac Jones under center.

The opposing Houston Texans have been stingy against running backs, letting up the fewest receiving yards and second-fewest targets to the position. Even still, our NFL projections forecast McCaffrey to log 58 receiving yards in this matchup.

With CMC bordering on being matchup-proof and ranking eighth in the NFL in total receiving yards (516), this line is set low enough for me to feel comfortable targeting the over.

Jalen Hurts ran for 179 yards in his first four games but has been held to 13 rushing yards or fewer in his last three contests. I think he'll get back to his running ways in Sunday's NFC East clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

The Giants come in with a 28th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense -- one that checks in 13th against the pass and 32nd against the run. They're surrendering the third-most rushing yards per game to opposing QBs and have let up big days on the ground to Bo Nix (48) and Jayden Daniels (68).

Dating back to the start of last season, Hurts is averaging 37 rushing yards per game. He exceeded 30.5 rushing yards in 14 of those 22 games (63.6%), which suggests value in these -114 odds (53.3% implied probability).

Once we account for the matchup and importance of the game -- the Giants upset the Eagles in Week 6 -- I'm happy to get on board with Hurts in this market.

Drake London's output across home games at the Atlanta Falcons' domed stadium has been wonderful for some time now, so let's look for him to produce in a friendly matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

London is averaging 93.6 receiving yards across his last 11 home games, and he notched 63-plus yards in 8 of those 11 contests. He popped for 110 and 158 yards his last two times out in Atlanta.

He paces the team in target share (32.0%) for the season and is up to a 38.7% target share in his last three games, earning 10-plus targets in each of those contests. This week, he's facing a Miami defense that ranks dead-last in schedule-adjusted pass D.

These days, the Dolphins are at risk of getting blown out against practically any team, and the Falcons are favored by 7.5 points. Atlanta might not need to pass the ball all that much. That said, it could be difficult for the Falcons to run up the score without involvement from London, so game script alone doesn't scare me off him at a potentially forgiving number.

