Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 9

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 9

Brighton at Manchester United

Saturday's Brighton-Manchester United clash is -188 to go over 2.5 goals, so we should see some fireworks.

While United might be righting the ship a bit, especially in attack, they're conceding a lot of chances defensively. That puts me on Mitoma to record a shot on target for Brighton.

For the year, United have tallied the second-most expected goals (xG) while permitting the fourth-most xG, per FBRef. They've played a lot of open, end-to-end matches.

Brighton are seventh in xG created, so they're capable of taking advantage of this matchup. Mitoma has placed a shot on target in three of his past four EPL matches.

He had a goal and two assists in two meetings with United last year, so Mitoma's goal or assist (+190) prop catches my eye, as well.

Burnley at Wolves

Even though it's just Matchweek 9, it's not overdoing it to call this a massive matchup in the relegation battle as Wolves are 20th in the table while Burnley sit 17th.

This is expected to be a low-scoring battle, with under 2.5 goals at -164 odds, so I'm going to take a shot on under 1.5 goals at +194.

Both of these sides have a lot of trouble generating chances. Burnley have mustered a league-low 5.4 xG through eight matches. Wolves aren't much better, producing 6.9 xG, the third-fewest.

Wolves, for all their struggles this campaign, have been solid defensively, surrendering the eighth-fewest xG (10.0).

This is a matchup where if either side gets up 1-0, they'll probably be perfectly content to hold onto that advantage and try to win 1-0.

With two poor attacks squaring off in what should be a tense match, chances should be hard to come by.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for ANY wager on any soccer matches taking place on October 24th through 26th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.