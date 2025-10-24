5 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Week 8's Sunday Main Slate

Despite having six teams on bye in Week 8, the Sunday slate of NFL action is jam-packed.

Let's dig into some of my favorite FanDuel Picks options for the main slate.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 8's Sunday Main Slate

Bijan Robinson More Than 88.5 Rushing Yards

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons are hosting the Miami Dolphins, who have been gashed on the ground in a lot of different ways and by many different metrics.

Miami has let up 27 rushes of 10-plus yards to RBs, 5 more than any other team in the league, and on a per-carry basis, they're second-worst by explosive rush rate allowed.

That's probably not what you want to see with Robinson on the other side of the ball.

Bijan has 11 carries of 10-plus yards, tied for 12th among all RBs -- despite already having a bye.

In all, Robinson has averaged 87.3 rushing yards per game, though he's gotten at least 89 in just two of them. The odds of consistent successes here have me bullish on another big rushing game for Robinson.

Jaylin Noel More Than 33.5 Receiving Yards

Jaylin Noel should be stepping into a sizable workload in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. Noel's Houston Texans are at home (thus indoors), and he's coming off of a career-best 77 yards in his first real game of extended action in the NFL.

And by "extended action," I mean a 44.9% snap rate. He hadn't surpassed 31.8% prior.

But with injuries to the Texans' pass-catchers, Noel was freed up to reel in 4 catches for 77 yards (with 123 air yards). Notably, Noel had 5 of the downfield targets (10-plus air yards) go his way, a third of the downfield looks, in Week 7.

Now, the Texans are facing a San Francisco team that has struggled to generate pressure (30th in adjusted pressure rate) and that ranks 23rd in yards per target allowed on downfield throws.

George Kittle More Than 53.5 Receiving Yards

In that same game, I like George Kittle to get going against a Texans defense that grades out really well on paper against tight ends.

They've let just one tight end -- Brenton Strange -- log more than 42 yards against them all year.

However, they haven't been tested by many big-name TEs with heavy volume.

Speaking of volume, that'll need to change for Kittle, who ran 22 routes in his return to the lineup but didn't catch either of his 2 targets.

That is wildly different usage than his Week 1 role, when he was targeted 4 times on 11 routes (an elite 36.4% target per route rate).

A return to form for Kittle makes sense in Week 8.

Courtland Sutton More Than 60.5 Receiving Yards

Although the market shares for the Denver Broncos remain frustrating, Courtland Sutton has been able to overcome a modest usage rate to generate yards pretty consistently.

This season, Sutton has had at least 61 receiving yards in five of seven games.

He's fallen short in two games with four or fewer targets. He's had at least six in every other game.

This week, the Broncos are projected to be in a tight, high-scoring game with the Dallas Cowboys, who are letting up +5.3% catch rate over expectation to WRs this year -- plus a top-five yards per route run rate.

Target volume should be there for Sutton to take advantage of the matchup.

Jordan Love More Than 11.5 Rushing Yards

Jordan Love has been on the move a good bit this season and has rushed for at least 12 yards in five of six games and in five straight -- while notching at least 3 carries in every game this season.

In a competitive game, the rushing should continue against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are fourth-worst against rushing quarterbacks by success rate allowed.

Pittsburgh also has run a high rate of man coverage (42.0%) while generating a high pressure rate (36.4%) -- for a scramble-friendly matchup for opposing QBs.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.