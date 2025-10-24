2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Friday 10/24/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

San Jose Sharks at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils come in with by far the highest implied team total (4.4), and that's because they're not only hosting the lowly San Jose Sharks, but the Sharks are on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Sharks are once again showing a poor team defense, ranking 29th in Corsi for per 60 minutes (64.98), 29th in expected goals against per 60 (3.78), and 31st in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (14.87). Goalie Yaroslav Askarov will be in net tonight, and he already has -2.8 goals saved above expected in three starts.

Normally, we would love to target Jack Hughes in this market, but it's harder to get on board at -105 odds even in such a good matchup. Instead, moving down the list to Timo Meier could be the better value play.

Meier is showing solid shot volume, averaging 2.9 shots on goal and 6.1 shot attempt per game -- both second on the team behind Hughes. He was second in those two categories last season, as well, averaging 3.0 and 6.6 per game, respectively.

Following a hot start to the season where he scored a goal in three games in row, Meier has been a bit off the mark over his last few contests, but this is a dream matchup that gives him a fantastic chance to get on track and find the back of the net.

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals are showing strong underlying metrics, and I like them win on the road in what's essentially a toss-up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Through seven games, Washington ranks first in Corsi for per 60 minutes (70.78), first in expected goals per 60 (4.16), and second in high-danger chances per 60 (15.10) -- yet they're just 16th in actual goals scored per 60 (2.99). Better days should be ahead offensively.

The Capitals are also getting the job done as a team defense, ranking fourth in Corsi against per 60 (51.70), fourth in expected goals against per 60 (2.55), and first in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (7.26). Tonight's goaltender, Logan Thompson, hasn't let said defense down, either, showing 3.5 goals saved above expected in five starts.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 12th in expected goals for per 60 (3.25) and 27th in expected goals against per 60 (3.73), so they haven't been nearly as formidable in either category. They've been helped by strong goaltending, but Jet Greaves has all of 23 career starts, so it isn't a guarantee that his current form will last.

In all, the numbers favor the Capitals, and this looks like a good spot to back them.

