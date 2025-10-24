Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville

In the NASCAR Cup Series, bookmakers are giving you a discount on drivers locked into the championship race with their sights set on Phoenix.

On the Xfinity side? Not so much.

The runaway favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds -- Connor Zilisch (+280), Justin Allgaier (+300), and Aric Almirola (+400) -- have all locked either themselves or their teams into Phoenix, meaning they have less to race for on Sunday (though Zilisch's and Allgaier's teams aren't yet locked into the owner's championship).

I think the sportsbooks have it right here; those three should be the runaway favorites, regardless of motivation. I just disagree with the order.

Let's start there, laying out which of that trio my model likes prior to practice and qualifying, and then we can dig into a pair of drivers I think are good bets.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Martinsville

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Aric Almirola 27.7% 53.9% 66.0% 75.4% Connor Zilisch 23.5% 50.5% 64.1% 74.6% Justin Allgaier 8.7% 29.7% 48.9% 71.6% Jesse Love 6.7% 24.5% 40.4% 65.2% Sheldon Creed 4.5% 19.0% 33.7% 62.3% Brandon Jones 4.5% 17.1% 32.1% 60.7% Sam Mayer 3.8% 15.9% 30.1% 59.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Martinsville

Aric Almirola (+400): Almirola clinched a spot in Phoenix with his win at Las Vegas, but Martinsville is a great track for him. He won both Xfinity Series races here last year, and he was runner-up in his final Cup Series race here, as well. Getting him at +400 feels generous, given my model views him as the favorite, and I have a hard time disagreeing with that ranking.

(+400): Almirola clinched a spot in Phoenix with his win at Las Vegas, but Martinsville is a great track for him. He won both Xfinity Series races here last year, and he was runner-up in his final Cup Series race here, as well. Getting him at +400 feels generous, given my model views him as the favorite, and I have a hard time disagreeing with that ranking. Jesse Love (+2500): Martinsville has been unkind to Love thus far with no finishes better than ninth through three races. It's a tough track, though, so it's understandable someone as young as Love would struggle from the jump, especially given how little experience he had before entering the Xfinity Series. The speed has very much been there on other flat tracks, though, as he was second in Iowa and had a fifth-place average running position in Gateway. I'd expect him to get the hang of this place soon, and I want to buy in before we actually see that shift occur.

