2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Missouri at Vanderbilt

For the first time since 2008, the Vanderbilt Commodores will be hosting College GameDay as the Missouri Tigers visit town. The SEC is a logjam with 10 teams ranked in the top 25, and we get yet another top-15 matchup as No. 15 Missouri is looking to knock off No. 10 Vanderbilt.

Saturday's matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Let's break down the best bets for one of Saturday's best battles.

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Missouri at Vanderbilt Betting Picks

In our best college football bets for Week 9, I'm backing Missouri to pull off the upset. I believe in this Tigers defense that ranks 21st in NET expected points added (EPA) allowed per play (per Game On Paper) while holding opponents to 4.2 yards per play (eighth-fewest).

The weakest unit in this matchup looks to be Vanderbilt ranking 113th in EPA per dropback allowed -- which is another piece of evidence for the Tigers moneyline. Mizzou's 7.1 yards per passing attempt (71st) won't snap any necks, but this unit still ranks 33rd in EPA per dropback.

Beau Pribula (MIZZ) - Passing TDs Beau Pribula (MIZZ) Over Oct 25 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Quarterback Beau Pribula failed to record a passing TD a week ago, but he's still recorded two or more passing touchdowns in four of seven games. This included multiple passing touchdowns in three consecutive weeks to open the 2025 season.

The Commodores have allowed 27.5 points per game in the last four games while permitting 245.5 passing yards per contest (91st). Attacking this vulnerable secondary would likely be in the game plan for almost any offense in the nation. The Tigers are will likely look to do the same -- especially when they tout solid efficiency through the air.

Missouri carries a 25.5 team total for this matchup Look for Pribula to take advantage of scoring chances with at least two passing TDs.

Vandy usually looks to lean on the run game, carrying a 53.3% rush-play rate (59th) paired with an excellent 6.4 yards per rushing attempt (3rd). Plus, the Tigers rank 62nd in EPA per rushing attempt allowed compared to 21st against the pass.

With a run-heavy game plan likely ahead, give me Diego Pavia to go under 207.5 passing yards. Pavia is posting only 179.0 passing yards per game over his previous two. He's also totaled 25 or fewer passing attempts in five of seven games, further adding to the idea of a heavy dose of rushing attempts for the Commodores.

Diego Pavia (VAN) - Passing Yds Diego Pavia (VAN) Under Oct 25 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Tigers are allowing only 6.1 yards per passing attempt (17th) and 173.5 passing yards per game (15th). After holding the Alabama Crimson Tide -- who average 8.8 yards per passing attempt (15th) -- to 6.5 yards per passing attempt on October 11, Missouri's pass D should turn in another strong performance.

