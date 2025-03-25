2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket for Round of 16

The second round is complete, revealing the 16 teams set to compete in the next round of the women's Division 1 college basketball tournament, which tips off on Friday.

Here is an updated bracket with the winners of those games. Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Women's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Women's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of March 25th.

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Winner 2025 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds UConn (W) +170 South Carolina (W) +190 UCLA (W) +650 Texas (W) +750 Notre Dame (W) +950 USC (W) +2700 Duke (W) +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

Learn more about the teams and matchups at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions.Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!