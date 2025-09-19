5 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Week 3's Sunday Main Slate

There are 15 games on this week's FanDuel Picks Sunday slate, giving us plenty of options when building Picks lineups.

Here are some of my favorite options for this week.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 3's Sunday Main Slate

Rome Odunze More Than 61.5 Receiving Yards

Rome Odunze has averaged 78.5 yards per game so far this season and has market shares that suggest he can continue to contribute in Week 3 in a high-octane game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Odunze has seen 28.4% of the Chicago Bears' targets this season as well as 41.6% of their air yards. He's been targeted on a near-elite 28.4% of his routes (30.0% is typically an elite cutoff).

The Cowboys, thus far, have allowed 2.46 yards per route run to opposing WRs, second-highest in the NFL, as well as a league-high catch rate over expectation (+16.3%), per NextGenStats.

Drake Maye More Than 21.5 Rushing Yards

Although Drake Maye has averaged just 21.0 rushing yards per game this season -- short of his stat projection of 21.5 this week -- he's setting up for some rushing upside in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh ranks 5th in pressure rate on the year, and Maye has shown he can create on his own. He has scrambled 3.5 times per game (with 4.0 designed rushes per game, too).

We've already seen Pittsburgh susceptible against mobile quarterbacks in Week 1.

Maye has actually rushed for more than 21.5 yards in 10 of 14 career starts, as well.

Josh Jacobs Less Than 10.5 Receiving Yards

Josh Jacobs has had a solid start to the 2025 NFL season -- but not really as a receiver.

The Green Bay Packers have started to incorporate Chris Brooks as more of the receiving back.

Through two games, Jacobs has had 4 total receiving yards and wasn't targeted in Week 2, though Brooks saw 3 targets go his way.

Jacobs is still running more routes than Brooks, but the gap shrunk in Week 2.

Now, the Cleveland Browns are tough to run on, yet the pass game usage for the Packers' RBs suggests few receiving chances for Jacobs in Week 3.

Rashid Shaheed Less Than 48.5 Receiving Yards

So far this season, Rashid Shaheed has had 33 and 52 receiving yards through two games, but the New Orleans Saints now head outdoors for the first time this year to face a Seattle Seahawks team that ranks 4th-best by catch rate over expectation allowed to opposing wide receivers.

Seattle is also letting up just 8.7 yards per attempt on passes traveling at least 10 yards downfield (the league average is 10.1).

Splash plays for Shaheed (who has a solid but unspectacular 18.7% target share this year) could be few and far between on Sunday.

Davante Adams More Than 0.5 Rush + Receiving Touchdowns (Spicy)

This is a spicy Pick for the lineup, but a lot of that has to do with scoring expectations for the Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles game.

Davante Adams is on pace for a great scoring season. He is one of the most notable touchdown regression candidates in the league through two weeks, thanks to a phenomenal workload.

Adams has averaged 10.5 targets per game, good for a 35.0% target share.

That also includes a 41.7% red zone target share and a 50.0% "money" target share (when players are located inside the 10 or in the end zone when targeted).

Such a good scoring role is hard to ignore even if scoring chances could be a bit down in Week 3. That's what makes this spicy Pick intriguing.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.